Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 22 April

Stocks to buy on 21 April: The domestic equity markets finished strongly on Tuesday, April 21, bouncing back from a sluggish beginning, as gains in FMCG stocks bolstered the benchmark indices amid cautious optimism regarding ongoing geopolitical issues.

The Nifty 50 index closed at 24,576.60, up by 211.75 points or 0.87%, while the Sensex wrapped up at 79,273.33, an increase of 753.03 points or 0.96%.

Investors remained attentive to global indicators, especially the anticipated second round of discussions between the United States and Iran in Pakistan, expected to occur later in the day.

Analysts mentioned that investor mood was buoyed by hopes of a potential near-term easing of tensions in the Middle East.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a negative start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:38 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,459 level, a discount of 118 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,576.60.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said that Indian markets are expected to open on a negative note, with Gift Nifty indicating a subdued start around the 24,460 zone. While the index remains near recent highs, the underlying sentiment has turned fragile, largely influenced by escalating geopolitical uncertainty and mixed global cues.

The primary overhang stems from developments surrounding the US–Iran situation. With the ceasefire deadline now passed and no concrete progress on a lasting agreement, concerns around a potential escalation have resurfaced. Iran’s stance against negotiations under pressure has further intensified fears of renewed conflict or disruption in critical trade routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. This introduces a significant element of geopolitical swing risk, keeping global markets on edge.

Reflecting this uncertainty, US markets closed lower in the previous session as investors priced in the possibility of prolonged instability in the Middle East. Asian markets have also opened broadly weaker, indicating a risk-off tone across regions. Despite intermittent diplomatic signals, the extension of ceasefire arrangements has not been sufficient to fully restore confidence, suggesting that markets remain highly sensitive to headline-driven developments.

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Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (Cmp ₹ 1594.10) Why it’s recommended: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is India's largest private port operator and an integrated transport utility, handling ~27% of India's total cargo. After some heavy profit booking seen since February 2026, the volatile movements in the last 3 months have resulted in a strong recovery. In the last few trading sessions, the rise has been well supported by volumes. A long body candle thrust above the recent value resistance zone around 1580 has augured well for the prices. With the momentum picking up , ably supported by volumes inviting us to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 189.25,

52-week high: ₹1,600.85,

Volume: 4.28M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,510, resistance at ₹1,760.

Risk factors: Key promoter risk, foreign exchange risk and underlying potential challenges in overseas ventures.

Buy: above ₹1596.

Stop loss: ₹1530.

Target price: ₹1,750 (2 Months)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (Cmp ₹ 156.18) Why it’s recommended: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (GAEL), founded in 1991, is a leading Indian agro-processing company focusing on maize starch derivatives, soya derivatives, edible oils, and cotton yarn. After a strong decline in the cloud region at the start of Apr 2026, the rounding bottom recovery, assisted by strong buying emerging at lower levels, indicates a more upward rise is possible. With a strong closing volume, we can see some steady buying emerging. A surge in Directional Index indicates that we can look to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.

Key metrics: P/E: 35.50,

52-week high: ₹156.70,

Volume: 8.55M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹165, resistance at ₹225.

Risk factors: Reliance on agricultural commodities and large-scale expansion plans.

Buy : above ₹157

Stop loss: ₹145

Target price: ₹179 (2 Months)

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AU Small Finance Bank (Cmp ₹ 1,037.90) Why it’s recommended: AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) is India's largest Small Finance Bank, transitioning to a Universal Bank, offering retail/wholesale banking services, including deposits, loans (vehicle, MSME, gold), credit cards, and digital banking. After a rather poor start to 2026 we are now noticing a sharp recovery with formation of long body candle that is now inviting buying interest that can assist in further upside in the coming days. The rebound seen lately with volumes are a signature that the trends could now push the prices to higher levels. Further an improvement in the Private banking space will now see other players coming to the fore. A time to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.

Key metrics: P/E: 33.64,

52-week high: ₹1,038.75,

Volume: 4.15M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹67, resistance at ₹89.

Risk factors: Specific loan segments, asset liability management, and intense competition.

Buy : above ₹1,040

Stop loss: ₹988

Target price: ₹1,140 (2 Months)

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India Buy: Delhivery Ltd (current price: ₹ 472) Why it’s recommended: Largest integrated logistics player in India, strong tailwinds from e-commerce growth, diversified services (parcel, PTL, warehousing, cross-border), asset-light + tech-driven logistics platform, improving operational efficiency & profitability trend, strong balance sheet with investment capacity, network scale advantage & high entry barriers, and analyst outlook improving

Key metrics: P/E: 210.37, 52-week high: ₹490.00, volume: ₹178.80 crore

Technical analysis: Trendline breakout

Risk factors: Low margins in logistics business, inconsistent profitability/ periodic losses, high valuation vs earnings (rich multiples), intense competition (Ecom Express, Blue Dart, etc.), high dependence on e-commerce sector, execution risks in scaling & acquisitions, leadership/management changes impact, and cyclical demand & cost inflation pressures

Buy: ₹470–474

Target price: ₹550 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹449

Buy: Cupid Ltd (current price: ₹ 109) Why it’s recommended: Niche player in sexual health segment (condoms, lubricants), strong export-oriented business (global presence), WHO/UNFPA approved supplier (high entry barrier), asset-light + high margin product category, capacity expansion & scalable manufacturing, diversification into FMCG & IVD segments, strong growth outlook & demand visibility, and limited direct listed peers in India

Key metrics: P/E:169.80, 52-week high: ₹110.00, volume: ₹372.35 crore

Technical analysis: Consolidation-based breakout

Risk factors: High dependence on export orders (concentration risk), lumpy revenue due to tender-based business, small-cap company with limited scale, high stock price volatility after sharp rally, regulatory risks in healthcare/exports, customer concentration (govt/NGO orders), Execution risk in new segments (FMCG/IVD), competition from global contraceptive players

Buy at: ₹108–112

Target price: ₹122 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹103