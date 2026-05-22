Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 22 May

Stocks to buy on 22 May: Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Thursday, 21 May, after a volatile session, weighed down by profit-booking in select IT, financial and oil & gas stocks.

The Sensex fell 135.03 points, or 0.18%, to settle at 75,183.36. During the session, the index swung sharply between an intraday high of 75,945.79 and a low of 74,996.78, reflecting heightened market volatility.

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The Nifty 50 slipped 4.30 points, or 0.02%, to close at 23,654.70.

Broader markets remained largely rangebound. The BSE SmallCap Select index gained 0.48%, while the MidCap Select index ended nearly flat.

According to market experts, investor sentiment remained cautious amid ongoing concerns surrounding the Middle East conflict, elevated crude oil prices, currency volatility and rising global bond yields.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a muted start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:43 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,620.5 level, a discount of 11 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,631.40.

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Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd: Buy above ₹ 67 | Stop ₹ 63 | Target ₹ 77 (multiday) Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (Cmp ₹ 66.76) Why it’s recommended: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is a prominent Indian fashion and lifestyle company, a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group. The stock has been in a decline over the last six months, and the formation of a Cup-and-Handle pattern over the last few days has raised the possibility of an upside move. Looking ahead, the numbers suggest momentum is picking up, and an upward move is possible now. With the midcap index doing well, we could consider going long.

Key metrics: 52-week high: ₹98,

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Volume: 8.1M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹60 | Resistance at ₹80.

Risk factors: Intensifying retail competition, high vulnerability to economic downturns, margin pressure from aggressive expansions, and reliance on consumer discretionary spending.

Buy: Above ₹67.

Stop loss: ₹63.

Target price: ₹77 (Two months)

Metro Brands Ltd: Buy above ₹ 1,110 | Stop ₹ 1,050 | Target ₹ 1,225 (multiday) Metro Brands (Cmp ₹ 1,108.80) Why it’s recommended: Metro Brands Ltd is one of India’s largest footwear speciality retailers, offering a wide range of branded products for men, women, and children. The power sector is now in demand. After the sharp sell-off, prices appeared to have found strong support at the Kumo cloud region, and the revival from lower levels is highlighting strong upside potential. The Relative Strength Index is rising and has crossed 60 levels, indicating some potential to the upside. One can consider going long.

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Key metrics: P/E: 75.41,

52-week high: ₹1,340.40,

Volume: 294.14K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,025 | Resistance at ₹1,250.

Risk factors: Reliance on third-party manufacturers, vulnerability to retail lease renewals, and intense competition from domestic and international brands.

Buy: Above ₹1,110

Stop loss: ₹1,050

Target price: ₹1,225 (Two months)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd: Buy above ₹ 1,725 | Stop ₹ 1,625 | Target ₹ 1,925 (multiday) Great Eastern Shipping Company (Cmp ₹ 1,719.60) Why it’s recommended: The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd is India’s largest private sector shipping and oilfield services provider. The company operates a diversified modern fleet of crude carriers, petroleum product tankers, gas carriers, and dry bulk vessels to safely transport commodities globally. The stock has been featured in our article before, and it continues to attract demand. After giving a dividend, the trends remain intact. The steady rise in the Relative Strength Index after stabilising at the neutral zone suggests that we could be looking at some upside.

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Key metrics: P/E Ratio: 10.41

52-week high: ₹1,798

Volume: 2.61M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,605 | Resistance at ₹1,950.

Risk factors: Cyclical shipping charter rates, geopolitical supply chain disruptions driving up operating expenses, and global commodity demand fluctuations

Buy: Above ₹1,725

Stop loss: ₹1,625.

Target price: ₹1,925.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Amol Athawale of Kotak Sec suggests 3 shares

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India Buy: Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (current price: ₹ 137) Why it’s recommended: Strong global auto component player, diversified customer base, presence across multiple geographies, strong relationships with global OEMs, beneficiary of premium vehicle growth, continuous acquisition-led expansion, diversified product portfolio, increasing content per vehicle, growth opportunity in EV segment, strong manufacturing scale, improving operational efficiency, long-term growth visibility, focus on cost optimization, strong export-oriented business, and expansion in non-auto segments.

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Key metrics: P/E: 37.17 | 52-week high: ₹138.40 | Volume: ₹875.88

Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base breakout

Risk factors: High dependence on auto industry cycle, global slowdown affecting vehicle demand, integration risk from acquisitions, forex fluctuation risk, margin pressure from raw material costs, high exposure to overseas markets, customer concentration risk, debt increase from acquisitions, supply chain disruption risk, EV transition uncertainty, geopolitical risks in global operations, slowdown in European auto market, rising labor and logistics costs, semiconductor shortage impact, and cyclical nature of auto demand.

Buy: ₹135-137

Target price: ₹160 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹157

Buy: Lumax Industries Ltd (current price: ₹ 5,535) Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in automotive lighting, leading supplier to major OEMs, beneficiary of premium vehicle trend, strong relationship with OEM clients, growing demand for LED lighting, technology tie-up with Stanley Electric, expansion in advanced lighting solutions, consistent revenue growth potential, beneficiary of auto sector recovery, increasing content per vehicle, focus on innovation and design, strong manufacturing capabilities, opportunity from EV segment growth, improving operational efficiency, and growth in passenger vehicle demand.

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Key metrics: P/E:44.61 | 52-week high: ₹6,934.50 | Volume: ₹17.46 crore

Technical analysis: Trendline breakout on above-average volume

Risk factors: Dependence on auto industry cycle, high reliance on OEM demand, customer concentration risk, raw material price volatility, margin pressure from competition, slowdown in vehicle sales, technology disruption risk, EV transition changing product demand, supply chain disruption risk, semiconductor shortage impact, high competition in auto ancillaries, limited pricing power with OEMs, economic slowdown affecting auto demand, forex fluctuation risk, and execution risk in capacity expansion.

Buy at: ₹5,480-5,563

Target price: ₹6,300 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹5,250

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.