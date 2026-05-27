Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 27 May

Stocks to buy on 27 May: Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday, 26 May, snapping their two-session winning streak as investors booked profits amid weak global cues and a sharp rise in crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex declined 479 points, or 0.63%, to close at 76,009.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 118 points, or 0.49%, to settle at 23,913.70.

Despite the weakness in frontline indices, broader markets displayed resilience. The BSE 150 Midcap Index gained 0.33%, while the BSE 250 Smallcap Index advanced 0.21%, outperforming the benchmark indices.

The strength in mid- and small-cap stocks helped keep the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies largely unchanged at around ₹469 lakh crore.

Investor sentiment remained cautious amid lingering uncertainty over a potential peace agreement between the United States and Iran. Concerns intensified after reports of fresh US military operations in southern Iran, which pushed crude oil prices higher and weighed on the Indian rupee. The rise in oil prices renewed worries about inflation and India's import bill, prompting investors to adopt a risk-off approach.

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What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a muted start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:50 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,882 level, a discount of 97 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,978.90.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, Indian equity markets are likely to witness another highly volatile session today as traders navigate a compressed expiry setup, geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia, and elevated crude oil prices ahead of the mid-week market holiday. Gift Nifty is currently indicating a flat-to-cautiously weak opening near the 23,930 zone, reflecting hesitation after recent sharp swings in benchmark indices.

Global sentiment remains fragile as geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to dominate risk appetite. Fresh US military strikes in southern Iran have weakened hopes of an immediate diplomatic resolution, reviving concerns around energy supply disruptions. Brent crude has again moved higher toward the $97–98 range, which remains a critical macro headwind for India.

From a broader market perspective, today’s session is less about fresh directional conviction and more about risk management in an event-heavy environment. The combination of expiry mechanics, geopolitical uncertainty, elevated crude prices, and holiday-adjusted positioning may continue to keep traders defensive despite intermittent recovery attempts.

Markets remain highly headline-sensitive, with global developments and derivative positioning likely to dominate short-term price action over domestic fundamentals.

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Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman Minda Corporation Ltd: Buy above ₹ 598, stop ₹ 572, target ₹ 670(Multiday) Minda Corporation (Cmp 594.95) Minda Corporation: Buy above ₹598, stop ₹572, target ₹670(Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Minda Corporation Limited (MINDACORP) is a premier Indian multinational manufacturer and the flagship company of the Spark Minda Group. These elements directly dictate profit margins and long-term financial stability. The stock has made a V-shaped recovery over the last few weeks, but has not been able to sustain an upward move. The consolidation at the Tenkan Sen augurs well for prices, which could now open the door to a strong possibility of upside. With the auto sector looking up, we could consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E: 58.88,

Volume: 1.37M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹540, resistance at ₹700.

Risk factors: Cyclical nature of the auto industry, exposure to volatile input costs like copper, and the execution risks.

Buy : above ₹598.

Stop loss: ₹572.

Target price: ₹670 (2 Months)

KPIT Technologies Ltd: Buy above ₹ 787, stop ₹ 750, target ₹ 865 (Multiday) KPIT Technologies (Cmp 784.70) KPIT Technologies: Buy above ₹787, stop ₹750, target ₹865 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: KPIT Technologies Ltd (NSE: KPITTECH) is an Indian multinational corporation specializing in Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) and mobility engineering. After the sharp sell off since the start of the year, the prices seemed to be on the pathway to recovery and have been forming cup and handle pattern at lower levels and that has now led to a strong breakout. The Relative Strength Index has crossed 60 levels , indicating some potential to the upside, one can consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E: 39.42,

52-week high: ₹1,434.50,

Volume: 2.24M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹720, resistance at ₹900.

Risk factors: Intense deposit competition, economic uncertainties that could impact its international book, and asset quality risks

Buy : above ₹787

Stop loss: ₹750

Target price: ₹865 (2 Months)

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Adani Total Gas: Buy above ₹ 715, stop ₹ 675, target ₹ 790 (Multiday) Adani Total Gas (Cmp 713.10) Adani Total Gas: Buy above ₹715, stop ₹675, target ₹790 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) is a premier City Gas Distribution (CGD) company in India, focusing on providing clean and eco-friendly energy solutions to millions of domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers. After some profit booking seen the prices have now shown some support emerging from the Tenkan Sen signs of bottoming out. With a strong breakout on Daily charts above the recent range around 660 levels we can now look to invest for the short term as momentum is seen picking up. The steady rise in the Relative Strength Index after stabilising at the neutral zone suggests that we could be looking at some upside.

Key metrics: P/E Ratio: 123.14

Volume: 29.04M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,250, resistance at ₹1,750.

Risk factors: Highly leveraged balance sheet, vulnerability to regulatory and tariff revisions, and large debt requirements for capital-intensive infrastructure

Buy : above ₹715

Stop loss: ₹675.

Target price: ₹790.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India Buy: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (current price: ₹ 9,882) Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in banking software, backing from Oracle Corporation, high-margin software business, strong cash-rich balance sheet, global client base across banks, recurring revenue from maintenance/services, beneficiary of banking digitization, strong product portfolio in BFSI, high entry barriers in core banking, strong return ratios, low debt business model, opportunity from cloud adoption, long-term digital transformation demand, strong reputation in financial software, and consistent dividend-paying track record.

Key metrics: P/E: 32.01, 52-week high: ₹9,999.00, volume: ₹254.93

Technical analysis: Broke out of a Cup-with-handle base

Risk factors: High dependence on BFSI sector, slow IT spending by banks, intense competition in fintech/software, currency fluctuation risk, client concentration risk, technology disruption risk, delay in large deal closures, dependence on global economic conditions, regulatory changes in banking sector, pressure on software pricing, talent retention challenges, cybersecurity and data privacy risks, slower cloud transition execution, limited revenue diversification, and valuation risk during IT slowdown.

Buy: ₹9,783–9,931

Target price: ₹11,500 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹9,400

Buy: Fractal Analytics Ltd (current price: ₹ 973) Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in AI & analytics, growing demand for data-driven solutions, global client base, focus on high-growth AI segment, strong BFSI and healthcare exposure, asset-light business model, increasing enterprise AI adoption, strong digital transformation tailwinds, scalable analytics platform offerings, recurring revenue potential, backing from reputed investors, opportunity from generative AI growth, expansion in global markets, strong domain expertise in analytics, and high-margin technology services potential.

Key metrics: P/E:NA, 52-week high: ₹1,118.00, volume: ₹105.60 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-EMA on above average volume

Risk factors: Intense competition in AI/analytics space, dependence on global IT spending, profitability pressure from high investments, talent retention and hiring costs, rapid technology changes, client concentration risk, data privacy and cybersecurity risks, economic slowdown affecting enterprise spending, dependence on US and global markets, execution risk in scaling AI products, valuation uncertainty in IPO phase, pressure from large IT companies, regulatory risks around AI usage, currency fluctuation impact, and slower monetization of AI investments.

Buy at: Rs 963–978

Target price: ₹1,090 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹920