Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 29 May

Stocks to buy on 29 May: Indian benchmark indices extended their losses for a second straight session on Wednesday, 27 May, as investors stayed cautious amid mixed geopolitical developments in West Asia and continued foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 141.90 points, or 0.19%, to close at 75,867.80. During the session, the index swung 476 points between an intraday high of 76,224.68 and a low of 75,748.21. Of the Sensex constituents, 20 stocks ended higher while 10 closed in the red.

The NSE Nifty 50 slipped 6.55 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 23,907.15, following Tuesday’s sharp decline of 118 points.

Broader markets delivered mixed performance, with the BSE SmallCap Select index declining 0.29% and the MidCap Select index gaining 0.52%.

Meanwhile, both stock and forex markets will remain closed on Thursday, 28 May, on account of Bakri Id.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a negative start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:50 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 23882.5 level, a discount of 114.2 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,996.70.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, Indian equity markets are likely to begin Friday’s session on a cautiously positive note despite persistent geopolitical uncertainty and elevated global volatility.

Gift Nifty 50, which witnessed a sharp sell-off during yesterday’s late trade, has staged a strong overnight recovery and is currently hovering near the 23,862 zone compared to Wednesday’s Nifty 50 close of 23,907. The recovery in Gift Nifty, combined with firm momentum across Asian equities, suggests a relatively stable opening bias for domestic markets.

Global sentiment improved overnight after Wall Street extended its rally, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at fresh record highs. The rally was once again led by technology stocks after Snowflake's strong earnings guidance revived optimism about the global AI and enterprise technology cycle. The renewed strength in global tech continues to support risk appetite across broader equity markets.

Investor sentiment also received support from reports indicating that US and Iranian negotiators may extend the current ceasefire arrangement. While geopolitical tensions in West Asia remain structurally unresolved, the temporary easing of immediate escalation fears has reduced panic across global markets and helped stabilise crude oil sentiment in the short term.

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Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman IDFC First Bank Ltd (Cmp ₹ 71.48) Why it’s recommended: IDFC FIRST Bank is a prominent Indian private sector universal bank headquartered in Mumbai. These elements directly dictate profit margins and long-term financial stability. The stock has made a V-shaped recovery over the last few weeks, but has not been able to sustain an upward move. The consolidation at the Tenkan Sen augurs well for prices, which could now open the door to a strong possibility of upside. With the auto sector looking up, we could consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E: 37.54,

52-week high: ₹87,

Volume: 16.57M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹65, resistance at ₹85.

Risk factors: Reliance on unsecured retail portfolios, microfinance exposure, and operational risks.

Buy : above ₹72.

Stop loss: ₹67.

Target price: ₹79 (2 Months)

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (Cmp ₹ 787) Why it’s recommended: Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS) is India’s largest technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider, commanding a dominant 68% market share in the mutual fund Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) space. After a rounding pattern formation in April 2026, the prices seemed to be on the pathway to recovery and have been forming some consolidation at the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen. The Relative Strength Index after taking support at neutral zone is inching higher , indicating some potential to the upside, one can consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E: 44.65,

52-week high: ₹875,

Volume: 1.56M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹720, resistance at ₹900.

Risk factors: Heavy reliance on the mutual fund industry, strict regulatory changes by SEBI, a highly concentrated client base, and valuation premiums.

Buy : above ₹787

Stop loss: ₹750

Target price: ₹865 (2 Months)

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (Cmp 667.70) Why it’s recommended: The Indian Hotels Company Limited (NSE: INDHOTEL), famously known as IHCL, it owns the iconic Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai and operates a massive portfolio of luxury, premium, and upscale hotels globally. After some profit-taking, as seen, the prices have now shown support emerging from the Tenkan Sen, signs of bottoming out. With a strong breakout on the daily charts above the recent range around 660 levels, we can now look to invest for the short term as momentum is seen picking up. The steady rise in the Relative Strength Index after stabilising at the neutral zone suggests that we could be looking at some upside.

Key metrics: P/E Ratio: 47.19

52-week high: ₹811.90

Volume: 1.36M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹630, resistance at ₹740.

Risk factors: Highly leveraged balance sheet, vulnerability to regulatory and tariff revisions, and large debt requirements for capital-intensive infrastructure

Buy: above ₹670

Stop loss: ₹645.

Target price: ₹750.

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Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India

Buy: Netweb Technologies India Ltd (current price: ₹ 4,072) Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in high-end computing, beneficiary of AI and data centre growth, growing demand for supercomputing solutions, focus on indigenous technology solutions, strong government and enterprise opportunities, expansion in cloud and HPC segment, beneficiary of digital infrastructure growth, strong order book potential, opportunity from semiconductor ecosystem growth, high-growth technology sector exposure, increasing adoption of AI workloads, focus on innovation and R&D, strong positioning in niche market, growth in defence and research projects, and scalability in enterprise computing business.

Key metrics: P/E: 106.56, 52-week high: ₹4,492.00, volume: ₹630.99

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-EMA on above-average volume

Risk factors: High dependence on technology spending, rapid technological obsolescence risk, competition from global technology players, dependence on government and enterprise orders, supply chain and chip shortage risks, margin pressure from hardware business, execution risk in large projects, working capital intensive operations, volatility in order inflows, dependence on imported components, cybersecurity and data risks, economic slowdown affecting IT capex, high valuation risk, client concentration risk, and currency fluctuation impact.

Buy: ₹4,031–4,092

Target price: ₹4,700 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹3,830

Buy: Premier Energies Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,046) Why it’s recommended: Beneficiary of solar energy boom, strong presence in solar modules & cells, government support for renewable energy, opportunity from “Make in India” push, growing domestic solar demand, expansion in manufacturing capacity, import substitution opportunity, rising demand from utility-scale projects, beneficiary of PLI scheme support, strong long-term renewable energy outlook, increasing focus on backward integration, export growth opportunities, demand from corporate green energy adoption, growth potential in energy transition sector, and improving scale efficiencies.

Key metrics: P/E:30.61, 52-week high: ₹1,136.40, volume: ₹478.91 crore

Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout

Risk factors: Highly competitive solar industry, dependence on government policies, raw material price volatility, margin pressure from Chinese competition, technology obsolescence risk, high capital expenditure requirements, execution risk in capacity expansion, dependence on import of key materials, working capital intensive business, solar module price fluctuations, regulatory and tariff risks, global oversupply risk in solar market, forex fluctuation impact, demand slowdown in renewable projects, and cyclical nature of solar industry.

Buy at: ₹1,036–1,051

Target price: ₹1,200 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹995