Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 3 June

Stocks to buy on 3 June: Indian equity benchmarks rebounded on Tuesday, 3 June, after four consecutive sessions of losses, supported by value buying at lower levels and continued strength in information technology stocks.

The recovery comes after the market had fallen nearly 3% over the previous four trading sessions amid concerns over the Iran conflict and heavy foreign investor outflows. The Nifty 50 rose 0.43% to close at 23,483.55, while the Sensex gained 0.52% to end at 74,649.84.

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Sentiment also improved after US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were still ongoing, easing concerns triggered by reports that Tehran had suspended indirect talks with Washington.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a negative start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:39 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,482.5 level, a discount of 121 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,603.10.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm, said that Indian markets are expected to trade with a cautious undertone as prolonged geopolitical uncertainty continues to keep investors in a risk-off mode. Attention remains firmly focused on the ongoing U.S.–Iran diplomatic process, where negotiations have yet to deliver a meaningful breakthrough despite weeks of engagement. The prolonged nature of the talks and the absence of clear progress have tempered optimism, keeping global risk appetite restrained and encouraging a more defensive approach among market participants.

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Crude oil prices remain elevated, trading in the $94–96 per barrel range, as markets continue to factor in geopolitical risks and potential disruptions to global energy supplies. On the currency front, the Indian rupee has shown signs of stability, with USD/INR consolidating in the ₹95.0– ₹95.2 range, providing some relief amid an otherwise uncertain macro environment.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continue to remain aggressive sellers, with substantial outflows recorded in recent sessions. Persistent foreign selling remains a key headwind for domestic equities. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continue to provide strong counter-support through consistent buying, absorbing a significant portion of FII outflows and helping limit sharper market declines.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Pabitro Mukherjee of Bajaj Broking recommends for next 6 months

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Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (current market price ₹ 1,317) Why it’s recommended: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd is India's largest B2C-focused integrated diagnostic chain offering a wide array of pathology, radiology, and advanced imaging services. The stock had been recommended earlier as well in our article and it continues to perform quite robustly. The strong uptrend remains intact and despite some turbulence in the market the dips are used to buy into. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look at how this counter is able to generate steady upward momentum. The reaction from every swing pullback augurs well look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 76,

52-week high: ₹1,379.30,

Volume: 238.2K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,225, resistance at ₹1,500.

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Risk factors: Heavy geographic concentration in Hyderabad/South India, operational integration hurdles in new geographies, and a premium valuation.

Buy: above ₹1,320.

Stop loss: Rs 1,265.

Target price: ₹1,450 (2 Months)

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd (current market price ₹ 1,166.80) Why it’s recommended: Syrma SGS Technology Ltd is a prominent Indian Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) company, specialising in turnkey electronics manufacturing and magnetic products for the automotive, medical, etc. A rounding pattern at higher levels suggests positive accumulation in the stock. Post some profit booking after the Q4 numbers, the stock has once again caught attention at lower levels. Look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 76.69,

52-week high: ₹1,188,

Volume: 2.27M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,080, resistance at ₹1,300.

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Risk factors: Customer reliance, working capital intensity, and margin pressure.

Buy : above ₹1,170

Stop loss: ₹1,120

Target price: ₹1,280

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd (current market price ₹ 984.65) Why it’s recommended: Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd is a leading Indian integrated metal producer specialising in long steel products, ferro alloys, and power generation. A rounding pattern at higher levels spells some positive accumulation happening in the stock. The dips in the counter has been bought into as can be seen from the revival from the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen that is seen on the Daily chart. Post some profit booking after the Q4 numbers the stock has once again caught attention at lower levels. Look to go long.

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Key metrics: P/E: 49.71,

52-week high: ₹1,001,

Volume: 771.61K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹925, resistance at ₹1225.

Risk factors: Commodity price volatility and cyclical nature of the industry.

Buy : above ₹990

Stop loss: ₹950

Target price: ₹1,090 (2 Months)

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India

Buy: TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd (current price: ₹ 507) Why it is recommended: Strong presence in ethanol production, beneficiary of India’s ethanol blending program, government policy support for biofuels, growing demand for renewable fuels, expansion in ethanol capacity, diversified feedstock sourcing, beneficiary of energy transition trends, long-term demand visibility, opportunity from higher blending targets, focus on sustainable energy solutions, strong industry tailwinds, potential for scale-driven efficiencies, reduced dependence on fossil fuels theme, growth opportunities in bio-based products, and strategic importance in green energy sector.

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Key metrics: P/E: NA, 52-week high: ₹549.00, volume: ₹28.61

Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base breakout

Risk factors: Dependence on government policies, feedstock availability risks, raw material price volatility, regulatory changes in biofuel sector, margin pressure from input costs, execution risk in capacity expansion, dependence on oil marketing companies, working capital intensive operations, commodity price fluctuations, weather-related impact on feedstock supply, environmental compliance risks, debt-funded expansion risk, competition from other ethanol producers, delays in policy implementation, and valuation risk after listing/IPO.

Buy: Rs 501–509

Target price: ₹580 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹478

Buy: Shilpa Medicare Ltd (current price: ₹ 517) Why is it recommended: Strong presence in oncology products, growing specialty pharma portfolio, focus on complex generics, expanding biologics capabilities, strong R&D focus, export opportunities in regulated markets, diversified pharmaceutical business, beneficiary of rising healthcare demand, increasing CDMO opportunities, growth in niche therapeutic segments, strong product pipeline potential, capacity expansion supporting growth, improving margin potential from specialty products, long-term growth visibility in oncology, and opportunity from global outsourcing trend.

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Key metrics: P/E:45.21, 52-week high: ₹529.80, volume: ₹147.76 crore

Technical analysis: Cup base breakout

Risk factors: Regulatory observations and compliance risks, delays in product approvals, intense competition in generics market, pricing pressure in key markets, R&D execution risk, dependence on regulated markets, currency fluctuation impact, product concentration risk, margin pressure from input costs, patent and litigation risks, delay in commercialization of new products, high capital expenditure requirements, customer concentration risk, supply chain disruptions, and earnings volatility from approval timelines.

Buy at: ₹512–520

Target price: ₹600 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹480

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.