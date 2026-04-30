Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 30 April

Stocks to buy on 30 April: The main domestic stock indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, saw gains on Wednesday, April 29, as stock-specific advancements following quarterly earnings countered the impact of rising Brent crude prices due to reports that the U.S. might prolong its blockade of Iranian ports, which limited possible gains.

Brent crude prices remained around $115 per barrel. Increased oil prices create risks for India, the world's third-largest crude importer, by driving up inflation and putting pressure on growth and corporate profits.

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The Nifty 50 climbed 0.76% to reach 24,177.65, while the Sensex increased by 0.79% to hit 77,496.36.

US Federal Reserve officials opted to keep interest rates unchanged, but disclosed a growing split regarding the future of monetary policy amid heightened uncertainty due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Four officials opposed the decision, including three who disagreed with wording in their post-meeting statement that implied the central bank might eventually start reducing rates again.

In what will be his final press conference as Fed chair, Jerome Powell announced that he plans to remain at the central bank as a member of the Board of Governors.

Powell indicated that Justice Department officials had assured him over the weekend that they would not reopen a contentious criminal investigation into the central bank unless recommended by the Fed’s internal watchdog.

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Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a muted start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:23 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24164.5 level, a discount of 90 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,252.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said that Indian markets are likely to open on a muted note, with Gift Nifty indicating a flat start around the 24,150 zone. While domestic indices are holding near key levels, the broader setup remains fragile, shaped by elevated oil prices, global uncertainty, and a high-impact event calendar.

From a domestic perspective, positioning is likely to remain cautious ahead of a long weekend, with markets closed tomorrow for Maharashtra Day. The extended gap, combined with upcoming state election outcomes and potential geopolitical developments, increases overnight risk, especially in derivatives. This could limit aggressive positioning through the session.

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Volatility remains elevated but not extreme. India VIX is hovering near 17.4, indicating a moderate risk premium still embedded in the market. While not at panic levels, it continues to keep option premiums relatively expensive, suggesting traders remain cautious. A sustained directional move will be required to meaningfully cool volatility.

Vedanta Ltd (current market price ₹ 773.60) Buy above ₹775, stop ₹725, target ₹850 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Vedanta Ltd is a diversified global natural resources company headquartered in Mumbai, India, with major operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. Post a sharp decline few days ago in April 2026 the prices found support at the TS & KS bands and the reversal gathered steam on Wednesday post the results. A promising long body candle to end the previous trading session despite some market sell off indicates some genuine buying interest. Go long.

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Key metrics: P/E Ratio : 32.26

52-week high: ₹794.90,

Volume: 54.74M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹675, resistance at ₹900.

Risk factors: Demerger execution risks, commodity price volatility and environmental litigation.

Buy : above ₹775.

Stop loss: ₹725.

Target price: ₹875 (2 Months)

IndusInd Bank (current market price ₹ 913.75) Buy above ₹917, stop ₹877 target ₹1,040 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: IndusInd Bank Ltd is a prominent Indian private sector bank headquartered in Mumbai, established in 1994 by the Hinduja Group offering a wide array of retail, corporate, and microfinance services. As the world's largest coal producer, it contributes over 80% of India's total domestic coal production. The strong thrust with support from the TS & KS bands ahs lead to a strong breakout above the cloud region forming a nice rounding pattern revival. A strong long body candle augurs well for some upside if market retains some positive momentum. A rise in the DI indicates that we can look to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.

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Key metrics: P/E: 76.28,

52-week high: ₹968.60,

Volume: 3.49M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹871, resistance at ₹1,100.

Risk factors: Risks primarily driven by asset quality concerns in its microfinance portfolio, accounting discrepancies, and leadership uncertainty.

Buy : above ₹917

Stop loss: ₹877

Target price: ₹1,040 (2 Months)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (current market price ₹ 1168) Buy above ₹1,170, stop ₹1,135, target ₹1,255 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a leading Indian FMCG company and part of the Tata Group, focusing on food and beverage brands globally. The steady rise since April 2026 has seen the 2026 highs at around 1170 a strong recovery in the last few days. With some brokerage upgrades seen a strong push above the cloud region helped the prices pattern fuel a strong surge on Tuesday. As support from TS is visible the cloud region and a strong upside has can be expected.

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Key metrics: P/E Ratio: 72.47

52-week high: ₹1,220.70

Volume: 1.35M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,105, resistance at ₹1,300.

Risk factors: High commodity price volatility, intense competition, and integration challenges from acquisitions.

Buy : above ₹1,170.

Stop loss: ₹1,135.

Target price: ₹1,255.

Buy: Siemens Energy India Ltd(current price: ₹ 3,310) Why it’s recommended: strong parent backing (Siemens Energy AG), growing power and energy transition demand, order book visibility, renewable and grid modernization exposure, technology leadership in transmission solutions, government push for infrastructure and electrification, improving margins potential, and a diversified project portfolio

Key metrics: P/E: 94.41, 52-week high: ₹3,625.00, volume: ₹307.07 crore

Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout

Risk factors: execution delays in large projects, high dependence on government orders, the cyclical nature of the capital goods sector, margin pressure due to raw material costs, working capital intensity, competition from global and domestic players, policy and regulatory changes risk, and forex fluctuation exposure

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Buy: ₹3,300–3,330

Target price: ₹3,800 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹3,130

Buy: Navin Fluorine International Ltd (current price: ₹ 6,758) Why it’s recommended: a strong position in specialty fluorochemicals, a diversified high-margin product portfolio, a strong order book (CDMO and long-term contracts), robust R&D in fluorine chemistry, high growth in specialty and HPP segments, strong revenue and profit growth momentum, capacity expansion at Dahej and new plants, and a healthy balance sheet with improving leverage

Key metrics: P/E:60.26, 52-week high: ₹6,965.00, volume: ₹211.99 crore

Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout

Risk factors: high valuation or premium pricing risk, raw material price volatility, regulatory and environmental risks, cyclical demand in the chemicals sector, dependence on global demand and export markets, competition from global chemical players, execution risk in capacity expansion, and client concentration risk in the CDMO segment

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Buy at: ₹6,724–6,825

Target price: ₹7,640 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹6,400

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.