Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 4 May

Stocks to buy on 4 May: The major domestic market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, saw a partial recovery from the considerable selloff in March, posting some gains in April; however, the dip on Thursday, 30 April, indicated ongoing fragility, as escalating oil prices and a weakening rupee affected market sentiment.

The Nifty 50 fell by 0.74% to settle at 23,997.55, while the BSE Sensex declined by 0.75% to 76,913.50, and the rupee hit a record low following a rise in crude oil prices and a more aggressive position from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Indian markets were closed on Friday for a holiday and will resume trading today (Monday, 4 May).

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:34 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,246.5 level, a premium of 148.3 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,098.20.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said that Indian markets are poised to begin the week on a firm footing, with Gift Nifty signalling a gap-up opening near the 24,270 mark, well above the previous close of 23,997. The positive carryover reflects improving global sentiment, with Asian markets also trading in the green, setting the stage for a supportive start to domestic equities.

However, while the opening bias is clearly optimistic, the key question remains one of sustainability. Markets continue to operate in an environment where momentum is largely event-driven, rather than supported by broad-based conviction.

Earnings-driven action will be a critical factor to watch in today’s session. Heavyweights such as Ambuja Cements, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, and Tata Technologies are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping sectoral sentiment. Strong performance from Ambuja could reinforce confidence in the cement and infrastructure theme, particularly around execution and synergy benefits. BHEL’s numbers will be closely tracked as a proxy for capital goods and PSU momentum, where expectations remain elevated. Tata Technologies, meanwhile, will be key for sentiment in the ER&D and IT space, especially following recent underperformance.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman Syngene International Ltd (Cmp ₹ 467.65) Syngene International Ltd: Buy above ₹ 470, stop ₹ 439, target ₹ 520 (Multiday) Why it’s recommended: Syngene International Ltd is a leading India-based contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) that provides scientific services from early-stage discovery to commercial-scale manufacturing. Post a sharp decline all through the year 2026 and in last few days in April 2026 the prices revived. The steady support at the TS & KS bands and the reversal gathered steam on Wednesday post the results. A promising long body candle to end the previous trading session despite some market sell off indicates some genuine buying interest. Go long.

Key metrics: P/E Ratio: 61.91

52-week high: ₹728.60,

Volume: 59.27M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹430, resistance at ₹540.

Risk factors: High valuation concerns, customer loss, project delays, or US-specific macroeconomic issues.

Buy: above ₹470.

Stop loss: ₹439.

Target price: ₹520 (2 Months)

DCM Shriram Ltd(Cmp ₹ 1,227.50) DCM Shriram Ltd: Buy above ₹ 1,230, stop ₹ 1,180 target ₹ 1,340 (Multiday) Why it’s recommended: DCM Shriram Ltd is a leading Indian business conglomerate with a diverse portfolio that spans across agri-rural, chemicals & vinyl, and value-added businesses. As the world's largest coal producer, it contributes over 80% of India's total domestic coal production. The strong thrust with support from the TS & KS bands has led to a strong breakout above the cloud region forming a nice rounding pattern revival. A strong long body candle augurs well for some upside if market retains some positive momentum. A rise in the DI indicates that we can look to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.

Key metrics: P/E: 9.95,

52-week high: ₹194,

Volume: 443.54K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,100, resistance at ₹1,400.

Risk factors: Diversified but cyclical business segments and heavy reliance on government policies.

Buy: above ₹1,230

Stop loss: ₹1,180

Target price: ₹1,340 (2 Months)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (Cmp ₹ 1265.25) Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd: Buy above ₹ 1,270, stop ₹ 1,220, target ₹ 1,385 (Multiday) Why it’s recommended: Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd (DFPCL), India, is a leading Indian manufacturer in the fertilisers and industrial chemicals sectors. The steady rise since April 2026 has pushed the 2026 highs to around 1250, with strong value-area resistance in the last few days. With some positive news flows regarding the formation of new collaboration volumes, it is seen that they are building up. The steady hold of the immediate support levels around 1200 suggests some positive momentum is building. Can look to initiate long.

Key metrics: P/E Ratio: 49.73

52-week high: ₹1,778.60

Volume: 614.95K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,080, resistance at ₹1,400.

Risk factors: High reliance on imported natural gas, volatility in raw material prices, regulatory changes and intense competition from imported products.

Buy: above ₹1,270.

Stop loss: ₹1,220.

Target price: ₹1,385.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India Buy: CCL Products (India) Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,135) Why it’s recommended: Strong global presence in instant coffee exports, consistent revenue and profit growth, high-margin private label business, capacity expansion and diversification, strong client base across geographies, focus on value-added products, healthy return ratios (RoE, RoCE), beneficiary of rising coffee demand, efficient cost management, and improving branded segment contribution.

Key metrics: P/E: 40.01 | 52-week high: ₹1,183.10 | Volume: ₹25.34 crore

Technical analysis: Consolidation base breakout

Risk factors: Dependence on export markets, currency fluctuation impact, volatility in coffee bean prices, client concentration risk, competitive global market, margin pressure from input costs, execution risk in expansions, regulatory risks in export regions, demand slowdown in key markets, and limited pricing power in the bulk segment.

Buy: ₹1,120-1,140

Target price: ₹1,300 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹1,065

Buy: Tenneco Clean Air India Limited (current price: ₹ 622) Why it’s recommended: Strong parent backing (Tenneco Inc.), leading auto component player, diversified product portfolio (clean air, suspension), strong OEM client base, net cash/strong balance sheet, improving margins and profitability, expansion plans (new plants, acquisitions), beneficiary of stricter emission norms, growth in premium vehicles segment, and consistent profit growth trend.

Key metrics: P/E:NA | 52-week high: ₹644.00 | Volume: ₹150.74 crore

Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base breakout

Risk factors: high dependence on top clients (~60% revenue), cyclical auto industry exposure, moderate revenue growth historically, dependence on parent for technology, royalty payments to parent, EV transition risk (lower exhaust demand), margin pressure from raw materials, customer concentration risk, execution risk in expansion plans, and global slowdown impacting auto demand

Buy at: ₹615–630

Target price: ₹780 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹570