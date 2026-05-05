Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 5 May

Stocks to buy on 5 May: The benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, 4 May supported by gains in blue-chip stocks and state election outcomes that largely matched market expectations, boosting investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 355.90 points, or 0.46%, to close at 77,269.40, after surging as much as 997.25 points, or 1.29%, to an intraday high of 77,910.75. Meanwhile, the 50-share Nifty 50 advanced 121.75 points, or 0.51%, to settle at 24,119.30.

Experts believe that the BJP's victories in three of five assembly elections are likely to reinforce perceptions of political stability and lift market sentiment. They also pointed to record GST collections and stronger-than-expected auto sales growth as indicators of resilient underlying demand in the economy.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a muted start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:32 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,076 level, a discount of 130 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,206.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said that the Nifty 50 is likely to begin the session on a cautious note, with early indicators pointing to a flat-to-negative opening. Gift Nifty is hovering around the 24,000 mark, suggesting limited upside after the recent recovery and a market that may consolidate before its next directional move.

Global cues remain fragile. U.S. markets saw sharp selling pressure, with the Dow correcting sharply as crude oil surged amid renewed geopolitical concerns over the Strait of Hormuz. Elevated oil prices, still above $100, continue to pose a macro risk for India, given its import dependence. Sustained strength in crude could weigh on inflation expectations and corporate margins, keeping risk appetite in check.

At the same time, there are offsetting domestic positives. Political clarity following state election outcomes has improved sentiment in infrastructure and PSU-linked names, while early signs of FII stabilisation after April’s outflows could lend incremental support if the trend sustains.

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Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman General Insurance Corporation of India (current price: ₹ 409.35) Buy above ₹ 415, stop ₹ 395, target ₹ 460 (multiday) Why it’s recommended: General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), the dominant domestic reinsurer and a major global player, has reclaimed its momentum after a seven-month decline. After trading above its value area throughout early 2026, prices revived in late April. This reversal gained traction on Wednesday following earnings results, with the stock finding steady support at the TS and KS bands. Despite broader market volatility, a strong "long body" candle in the previous session indicates genuine buying interest. Go long.

Key metrics: P/E Ratio : 8.63

52-week high: ₹446.95

Volume: 817.50K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹390, resistance at ₹540

Risk factors: High valuation concerns, customer loss, project delays, or US-specific macroeconomic issues.

Buy : above ₹415

Stop loss: ₹395

Target price: ₹460 (2 months)

Lodha Developers Ltd (current price: ₹ 923.60) Buy above ₹ 930, stop ₹ 890, target ₹ 1,025 (multiday) Why it’s recommended: Lodha is seeing a technical revival in its stock. Supported by the TS and KS bands, the price has broken out above the "cloud" region to complete a bullish rounding pattern. A strong long-bodied candle suggests further upside if market momentum remains positive. Additionally, a rising DI indicator confirms a buying opportunity. Recommendation: Go long now.

Key metrics: P/E: 9.95

52-week high: ₹194

Volume: 443.54K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,100, resistance at ₹1,400

Risk factors: Diversified but cyclical business segments and heavy reliance on government policies.

Buy: above ₹930

Stop loss: ₹890

Target price: ₹1,025 (2 months)

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Syrma SGS Technology Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,018.55) Buy above ₹ 1,025, stop ₹ 960, target ₹ 1,125 (multiday) Why it’s recommended: Syrma SGS Technology Limited, a leading Indian Engineering and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider, has exhibited a consistent uptrend since March 2026. This move is supported by steady volume growth and a rising RSI, suggesting that bullish momentum remains intact. A decisive break above the ₹900 level serves as a primary entry signal. Recommendation: Go long.

Key metrics: P/E Ratio: 90.37

52-week high: ₹1,032

Volume: 1.65M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹915, resistance at ₹1,150

Risk factors: High reliance on imported natural gas, volatility in raw material prices, regulatory changes and intense competition from imported products.

Buy: above ₹1,025

Stop loss: ₹960

Target price: ₹1,125

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India Buy: Linde India Ltd (current price: ₹ 7,445) Why it’s recommended: Strong parentage (Linde Plc backing), market leader in industrial gases, stable demand from core sectors, high entry barriers, long-term contracts business model, consistent cash flow generation, expansion in healthcare & electronics gases, strong balance sheet, and pricing power in niche segments

Key metrics: P/E: 116.78, 52-week high: ₹7,870.00, volume: ₹105.08 crore

Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base breakout

Risk factors: High dependence on industrial cycle, capex-intensive business, margin pressure from input costs (energy), client concentration risk, slow volume growth in downturns, regulatory & safety risks, currency fluctuation impact, competition from global/local players, and valuation may remain expensive

Buy: ₹7,400–7,500

Target price: ₹8,600 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹6,970

Buy: Jindal Steel Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,260) Why it’s recommended: Integrated steel + mining operations, strong capacity expansion pipeline, improving raw material security (coal blocks), beneficiary of infra & capex cycle in India, diversified product portfolio, export presence + global footprint, operating leverage in upcycle, and low debt compared to peers

Key metrics: P/E:26.93, 52-week high: ₹1,306.20, volume: ₹522.62 crore

Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base breakout

Risk factors: Highly cyclical steel industry, earnings volatility & price fluctuations, weak profitability ratios (low ROE), high capex → execution risk, dependence on economic growth, margin pressure from input/energy costs, competition (domestic + global), valuation can remain expensive

Buy at: ₹1,255–1,272

Target price: ₹1,410 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹1,190