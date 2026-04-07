Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 7 April

Stocks to buy on 7 April: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, witnessed a notable recovery on Monday, April 6, after initially declining in early trading, prompted by a drop in crude oil prices and reports of ceasefire negotiations in the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Strong demand for banking and IT shares, along with a rising rupee, bolstered investor confidence, according to traders.

During a session marked by volatility, the 30-share BSE Sensex soared by 787.30 points or 1.07%, closing at 74,106.85. At its peak, the index climbed 887.91 points or 1.21%, reaching 74,207.46.

The Nifty 50 also rose, gaining 255.15 points or 1.12%, to finish at 22,968.25.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a negative start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:32 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around 22,891 level, a discount of 166 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,057.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth said that Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note, with Gift Nifty indicating a muted start ahead of the weekly expiry. While global cues offer some support, the overall sentiment remains cautious, with markets continuing to track developments around the ongoing US–Iran conflict.

Dow Jones extended its gains, supported by a slight cooling in oil prices and optimism around a potential resolution to the conflict.

Asian markets such as Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi are also trading higher, reflecting this cautious optimism. However, mixed messaging from US leadership and the absence of a concrete ceasefire framework continue to keep uncertainty elevated. Iran’s rejection of the US proposal and its counter-conditions suggest that negotiations remain fluid, keeping geopolitical risk firmly in play.

From a market perspective, this creates a fragile balance between optimism and caution. Any clarity on de-escalation could support risk sentiment, while further escalation may quickly reverse gains.

HDFC Bank Ltd (current price: ₹ 771) Buy above ₹775, stop ₹730, target ₹895 (multiday)

Why it’s recommended: We are observing fresh momentum as trading volumes begin to accelerate. The bank reported healthy deposit growth, with the CASA ratio improving by 54 basis points sequentially to 34.1%. Notably, the Credit-to-Deposit (CD) ratio moderated to 95.31%, reflecting a healthier balance sheet. Price action is currently sustaining a recovery and appears poised for further gains. Intraday dips should be viewed as buying opportunities, as momentum is reviving on lower timeframes, suggesting the upward trend will likely persist.

Key metrics: P/E Ratio: 16.25

52-week high: ₹1,020.35

Volume: 42.98M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹700, resistance at ₹900

Risk factors: Post-merger integration challenges, high Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) pressures, and market sensitivity to regulatory changes.

Buy : above ₹775

Stop loss: ₹730

Target price: ₹895 (3 months)

RBL Bank Ltd (current price: ₹ 318.15) Buy above ₹318, stop ₹290, target ₹365 (multiday)

Why it’s recommended: On 6 April, RBL shares surged over 6% to a five-week high following RBI’s approval for Emirates NBD to acquire up to a 74% stake. This entry of a major foreign institutional investor is expected to fundamentally transform the bank’s institutional profile. The stock has successfully absorbed recent selling pressure and is stabilizing at a critical value area support near 290. On the daily charts, the RSI is reviving from the neutral zone, signaling a potential trend reversal. This strength is mirrored on monthly timeframes, where the downside appears limited as the RSI tests neutral levels. The emergence of long-bodied bullish candles across multiple timeframes suggests a structural revival is underway. Given the unfolding breakout and the potential for a sustained multi-month rebound, we recommend a long position at current levels.

Key metrics: P/E: 9.02

52-week high: ₹742.45

Volume: 204.49M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹290, resistance at ₹430

Risk factors: High exposure to unsecured retail loans (credit cards and microfinance), asset quality challenges in these segments, and concentration risk in its deposit base.

Buy : above ₹318

Stop loss: ₹290

Target price: ₹365 (3 months)

Federal Bank Ltd (current price: ₹ 271.50) Buy above ₹272, stop ₹257, target ₹298 (multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Recently, Blackstone received RBI approval to acquire a 9.99% stake, a move that significantly strengthens the bank’s capital base and institutional backing. While broader market conditions remain subdued, preventing a definitive breakout, the underlying trend remains resilient. The stock is currently consolidating as it awaits a catalyst to trigger its next leg up. On the technical front, the RSI is signaling a revival in upward momentum, suggesting a trend continuation is likely. Given the positive tailwind from the Blackstone news, a decisive close above the current trendline would confirm a bullish breakout. We recommend a Long position at current levels.

Key metrics: P/E: 17.21

52-week high: ₹301.75

Volume: 9.3M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹250, resistance at ₹325

Risk factors: Potential for margin pressure due to intense competition, and asset quality concerns in specific loan segments.

Buy: above ₹272

Stop loss: ₹257

Target price: ₹298 (3 months)

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India Buy: Titan Co. Ltd (current price: ₹ 4,246) Why it’s recommended: Strong brands (Tanishq, Titan), market leadership, steady growth, retail expansion, rising demand, strong balance sheet, product diversification, high ROE/ROCE

Key metrics: P/E: 74.55, 52-week high: ₹4,378.40, volume: ₹706.39 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-DMA on above average volume

Risk factors: Gold price dependency, high valuation, regulatory risks, rising competition, demand slowdown risk, margin pressure, high inventory needs, currency impact

Buy: ₹4,230–4,255

Target price: ₹4,700 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹4,030

Buy: Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (current price: ₹ 926) Why it’s recommended: Strong parentage (Schneider Electric Group), exposure to power & infra sector, beneficiary of capex cycle, improving revenue growth (~20% YoY), high operating leverage potential, capacity expansion plans, strong order inflow visibility, improving margins outlook

Key metrics: P/E:82.79, 52-week high: ₹1,052.00, volume: ₹22.75 crore

Technical analysis: Trendline breakout

Risk factors: Cyclical infra business, high dependence on govt capex, lumpy order execution, working capital intensive, competition from global & domestic players, volatility in raw material costs, execution delays risk, valuation may be expensive

Buy at: ₹920–935

Target price: ₹1,040 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹880