Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend four stocks for 23 March

Stocks to buy on 23 March: On March 20, the benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, relinquished much of their intra-day gains to close nearly half a percent higher on Friday, driven by strong purchases in PSU bank, IT, and metal sectors amid worries about a possible rise in fuel-related inflation.

In a session marked by volatility, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 325.72 points or 0.44% to finish at 74,532.96. Throughout the day, it surged by 1,079.15 points, or 1.45%, reaching 75,286.39.

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The Nifty 50 increased by 112.35 points, or 0.49%, to conclude at 23,114.50. During the day, it advanced by 343 points, or 1.49%, peaking at 23,345.15. On the weekly overview, the BSE benchmark decreased by 30.96 points or 0.04%, while the Nifty 50 fell by 36.6 points or 0.15%.

Analysts indicated that developments concerning the ongoing conflict in West Asia and their effect on crude oil prices will continue to influence investor sentiment in the upcoming shortened holiday week.

Additionally, global market trends, the trading behavior of foreign investors, and the fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate will also play a role in shaping momentum in equities.

The stock markets will be closed on Thursday on account of Shri Ram Navami.

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What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a flat to positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:39 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around 22,833 level, a discount of 308 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,140.50.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth said that Indian equities are set for a sharply lower opening, with early indications from Gift Nifty pointing to a gap-down of over 300 points from Friday’s close. The weakness reflects a significant deterioration in global risk sentiment, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

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Two stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman FACT: Buy above ₹ 800, stop ₹ 760 target ₹ 880 (Multiday) FACT (Cmp 791.45)

FACT: Buy above ₹800, stop ₹760 target ₹880 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), established in 1943 in Kerala, is India's first large-scale fertilizer plant. A Government of India PSU, it produces fertilizers (Factamfos, Ammonium Sulphate), chemical products (Caprolactam), and provides engineering services. FACT serves South Indian farmers with an extensive marketing network and manufactures in Kochi. Looking ahead, there seems to be some pressure as the Indian fertiliser sector is navigating a challenging landscape. The climate forecast seems to be indicating that a 60% chance of a poor monsoon, potentially due to El Niño conditions starting in July. This could impact the trends as we are not looking at any short-term relief. With the dependence on imports the Government has provided however the situation of war as well as the monsoon will have an upper hand. To get some perspective we decided to get a bird’s eye view across multiple timeframe. Now, the geopolitical tensions did flare up the prices to generate some upward momentum. However, we could now look at the newfound momentum arresting the fall seen in the counter since June 2025. The trends are indicating the strong we can expect some upside in the coming days. With some robust volumes seen in the counter the thrust to higher levels have been signalled. As the RSI is seen flashing a revival of the upward momentum, we can now look at the possibility of continued upward action. With the positive tailwind from the recent development, we can note that the strong closing above the trendline could generate a bullish momentum. Key metrics: o P/E Ratio: 1831.87

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o 52-week high: ₹1111

o Volume: 4.72M

3. Technical analysis: Support at ₹680, resistance at ₹1100.

4. Risk factors: Reliance on government subsidies, input cost volatility, and a highly leveraged financial structure.

5. Buy : above ₹800.

6. Stop loss: ₹760.

7. Target price: ₹880. (3 Months)

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Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd: Buy above ₹435, stop ₹400 target ₹510 (Multiday)

Chambal Fertilisers (Cmp 428.55)

Chambal Fertilisers: Buy above ₹435, stop ₹400 target ₹510 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited is India's largest private-sector manufacturer of urea, founded in 1985 by Dr. K.K. Birla. Based in New Delhi, the company specializes in producing urea, trading DAP, MOP, and NPK fertilizers, along with crop protection chemicals and specialty nutrients. As of March 2026, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd is experiencing a relatively stable period, bolstered by a secure supply of natural gas and strong domestic urea stocks ahead of the 2026 Kharif season. Ahead of the monsoon there is always a buzz that gets created around fertiliser stocks. Majority of them have been unable to show a good recovery , however this counter has been able to show some grit and consolidate. The revival could be slow but it has begun and will look to unfold as the government take initiative to stabilise the MSP of fertiliser and secure the Natural Gas supply. The multi timeframe charts seen here demonstrates that the RSI divergence seen on the decline could influence the prices to scale higher. Even on the monthly charts we are observing the decline since last 1 year has retraced 50% of the surge seen last year. The steady consolidation at the Fibonacci supports can now look to stage a revival as lower timeframe are pricing in a recovery. We are also noticing that price candle seen in 2026 is seen holding the lows around 415 to 420 for the last two months hinting at some revival in store. While volatility remains, extended there are signs that a recovery is due that we can consider for a push to higher levels. Go long now. Key metrics: o P/E: 9.02,

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o 52-week high: ₹742.45,

o Volume: 204.49M.

3. Technical analysis: Support at ₹1225, resistance at ₹1800.

4. Risk factors: High debt from capital-intensive projects, volatility in oil-to-chemicals (O2C) margins, intense competition in telecom/retail, and geopolitical threats affecting energy prices.

5. Buy : above ₹435

6. Stop loss: ₹400

7. Target price: ₹510 (3 Months)

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India Buy: CCL Products (India) Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,087) Why it’s recommended: Expanding global demand for private-label and instant coffee, capacity expansion in India and Vietnam supporting volume growth, and increasing share of high-margin branded and specialty products improving realizations.

Key metrics: P/E: 36.79, 52-week high: ₹1,105, volume: ₹98.65 crore

Technical analysis: Consolidation base breakout

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Risk factors: Exposure to volatile coffee bean prices impacting margins, high dependence on export markets and currency fluctuations, and competitive intensity in global private-label coffee limiting pricing power.

Buy: ₹1,080–1,100

Target price: ₹1,250 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹1,025

Buy: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,291) Why it’s recommended: Strong pipeline of complex generics and specialty products (including injectables and biosimilars), scale-up in the US and Europe with improving product mix, and backward integration supporting cost efficiencies and margin expansion.

Key metrics: P/E:20.62, 52-week high: ₹1,319.80, volume: ₹179.38 crore

Technical analysis: flat base breakout retest

Risk factors: Regulatory risks, including the U.S. FDA observations and plant compliance issues, pricing pressure in the US generics market affecting margins, and high R&D and litigation costs impacting near-term profitability.

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Buy at: ₹1,280–1,300

Target price: ₹1,400 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹1,240

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.