Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 25 March

Stocks to buy on 25 March: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, on Tuesday, March 24, participated in a global surge on Tuesday, spurred by US President Donald Trump's decision to delay strikes on Iran's power grid amid mixed messages regarding negotiations between the two countries, with a recovery in major player HDFC Bank boosting the indices.

Iran claimed there had been no discussions and launched missiles at Israel following Trump's decision to postpone attacks on its energy infrastructure, citing constructive conversations with Iranian officials.

The Nifty 50 increased by 1.78% to reach 22,912.40 points, while the Sensex climbed 1.89% to 74,068.45. Every one of the 16 major sectors experienced gains.

The broader categories of small-caps and mid-caps each rose by 2.6%. Indian benchmarks have declined approximately 9% this month, as high crude prices and energy supply challenges escalate foreign capital outflows and negatively impact the growth outlook.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:28 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around 23,116 level, a premium of 188 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,928.40.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth said that Indian equities are likely to open on a positive note, with Gift Nifty indicating an upside start above the 23,175 level, supported by favourable global cues. Asian markets traded higher, buoyed by comments from Donald Trump suggesting the possibility of negotiations between the United States and Iran.

“ This potential for diplomatic engagement has provided some relief to global investors, raising hopes of a de-escalation in Middle East tensions. Crude oil prices have slipped below the $100 per barrel mark, reflecting sustained market optimism around the prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough. However, conflicting signals from Iran, which has denied any formal talks, suggest that the situation remains fluid, potentially limiting the durability of this optimism,” said Hariprasad.

Also Read | Buy or sell on 25 March: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today — Raja Venkatraman is Co-founder of NeoTrader, and stock research platform MarketSmith India, recommended buying these five shares: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo), Granules India Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman Best stocks to buy today (all buy trades are rates of equity and sell rates are based on F&O)

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo): Buy above ₹ 4,155, stop ₹ 4,020 target ₹ 4,400 (Multiday) IndiGo (current market price ₹ 4,150.80) Why it’s recommended: IndiGo is India’s largest passenger airline and a dominant low-cost carrier, commanding a 62% domestic market share as of FY24. Post the newsflow about a potential ceasefire that could lead to some relief as Crude Oil prices began to cool down. On the charts we can see that there are clear signs of divergence that appear and is now enforcing some upward drive. In the current year the stock has seen a steady upside despite the market sentiment and the steady support offered by the KS line has ensured that the momentum is retained, we can consider that the trends are poised to move higher. Go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 49.64,

52-week high: ₹6,225.05,

Volume: 23.77M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹4,000, resistance at ₹4,500.

Risk factors: Regulatory changes (new pilot duty rules), high-fuel price volatility, and intense competitive pressures.

Buy : above ₹4,155.

Stop loss: ₹4,020.

Target price: Rs 4,400 (2 Months)

Granules India Ltd: Buy above ₹ 615, stop ₹ 590 target ₹ 670 (Multiday) Granules (current market price ₹ 606.35) Why it’s recommended: Granules India Ltd is a Hyderabad-based, vertically integrated pharmaceutical company established in 1984 that produces Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs), and Finished Dosages (FDs). The stock after a long phase of consolidation has gradually moved out of the cloud region to affirm some bullish scenario. With support from volumes seen emerging helping it discover some strong trends from support levels. As momentum is holding up once again consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E: 37.90,

52-week high: ₹627.45,

Volume: 1.18M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹560, resistance at ₹680.

Risk factors: Regulatory scrutiny, product concentration, and input cost volatility.

Buy : above ₹610

Stop loss: ₹575

Lupin Ltd: Buy above ₹ 2,340, stop ₹ 2,250 target ₹ 2,525 (Multiday) Lupin (current market price ₹ 2,331.80) Why it’s recommended: Lupin. With FMCG sector witnessing a wave of selling pressure , the supply mounted on multiple counters this suppressing any buying interest to steadily push prices lower. With recent range breakdown , we can look for further downside as a strong thrust below consolidation is seen yesterday. With the ADX charging higher and the negative DI also inching higher we can look at a potential decline in store.

Key metrics: P/E Ratio: 63.42

52-week high: ₹2,376

Volume:1.38M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2,200, resistance at ₹2,600.

Risk factors: Stringent US FDA regulatory compliance issues at manufacturing sites, significant price erosion in the competitive U.S. generics market, and foreign exchange volatility.

Buy : above ₹2,340.

Stop loss: ₹2,250.

Target price: ₹25

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India Buy: Sai Life Sciences Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,005) Why it’s recommended: Positive Factors: Strong presence in CRDMO/CDMO segment, long-term contracts with global pharma clients, growing demand for outsourcing in pharma, diversified service offerings (discovery to manufacturing), established regulatory compliance track record, expansion in high-margin segments, experienced management team, improving revenue visibility, capacity expansion initiatives, and strong client retention rate

Key metrics: P/E: 61.68, 52-week high: ₹1,084.00 volume: ₹44.52 crore

Technical analysis: Cup base pattern breakout

Risk factors: High dependence on a few key clients, revenue concentration risk, regulatory and compliance risks, pricing pressure from global peers, high competition in the CRDMO space, currency fluctuation impact, execution risks in expansion plans, margin volatility, dependency on pharma industry cycles, and geopolitical risks affecting clients

Buy: ₹995–1,015

Target price: ₹1,120 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹950

Buy: Tech Mahindra Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,433) Why it’s recommended: Strong global presence across 50+ countries, diversified IT services & digital portfolio, strong telecom domain expertise, beneficiary of digital, cloud & AI demand, part of reputed Mahindra Group, large enterprise client base, deal wins supporting revenue visibility, focus on AI & next-gen technologies, presence across multiple industries, and improving operational efficiency trends

Key metrics: P/E:28.38, 52-week high: ₹1,854.00, volume: ₹567.16 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-DMA

Risk factors: High dependence on telecom segment, client concentration risk, margin pressure & cost issues, high competition (TCS, Infosys, etc.), slower growth vs peers, talent attrition & employee costs, currency fluctuation impact, rapid tech changes require high investments, cyclical IT spending risk, and profit volatility due to cost pressures

Buy at: ₹1,425–1,440

Target price: ₹1,610 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹1,358