Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 25 March

Stocks to buy on 25 March: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, on Tuesday, March 24, participated in a global surge on Tuesday, spurred by US President Donald Trump's decision to delay strikes on Iran's power grid amid mixed messages regarding negotiations between the two countries, with a recovery in major player HDFC Bank boosting the indices.
Iran claimed there had been no discussions and launched missiles at Israel following Trump's decision to postpone attacks on its energy infrastructure, citing constructive conversations with Iranian officials.
The Nifty 50 increased by 1.78% to reach 22,912.40 points, while the Sensex climbed 1.89% to 74,068.45. Every one of the 16 major sectors experienced gains.
The broader categories of small-caps and mid-caps each rose by 2.6%. Indian benchmarks have declined approximately 9% this month, as high crude prices and energy supply challenges escalate foreign capital outflows and negatively impact the growth outlook.
The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:28 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around 23,116 level, a premium of 188 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,928.40.
Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth said that Indian equities are likely to open on a positive note, with Gift Nifty indicating an upside start above the 23,175 level, supported by favourable global cues. Asian markets traded higher, buoyed by comments from Donald Trump suggesting the possibility of negotiations between the United States and Iran.
“ This potential for diplomatic engagement has provided some relief to global investors, raising hopes of a de-escalation in Middle East tensions. Crude oil prices have slipped below the $100 per barrel mark, reflecting sustained market optimism around the prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough. However, conflicting signals from Iran, which has denied any formal talks, suggest that the situation remains fluid, potentially limiting the durability of this optimism,” said Hariprasad.
Regarding stocks to buy today — Raja Venkatraman is Co-founder of NeoTrader, and stock research platform MarketSmith India, recommended buying these five shares: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo), Granules India Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Best stocks to buy today (all buy trades are rates of equity and sell rates are based on F&O)
Why it’s recommended: IndiGo is India’s largest passenger airline and a dominant low-cost carrier, commanding a 62% domestic market share as of FY24. Post the newsflow about a potential ceasefire that could lead to some relief as Crude Oil prices began to cool down. On the charts we can see that there are clear signs of divergence that appear and is now enforcing some upward drive. In the current year the stock has seen a steady upside despite the market sentiment and the steady support offered by the KS line has ensured that the momentum is retained, we can consider that the trends are poised to move higher. Go long.
P/E: 49.64,
52-week high: ₹6,225.05,
Volume: 23.77M
Technical analysis: Support at ₹4,000, resistance at ₹4,500.
Risk factors: Regulatory changes (new pilot duty rules), high-fuel price volatility, and intense competitive pressures.
Buy : above ₹4,155.
Stop loss: ₹4,020.
Target price: Rs 4,400 (2 Months)
Why it’s recommended: Granules India Ltd is a Hyderabad-based, vertically integrated pharmaceutical company established in 1984 that produces Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs), and Finished Dosages (FDs). The stock after a long phase of consolidation has gradually moved out of the cloud region to affirm some bullish scenario. With support from volumes seen emerging helping it discover some strong trends from support levels. As momentum is holding up once again consider going long.
P/E: 37.90,
52-week high: ₹627.45,
Volume: 1.18M.
Technical analysis: Support at ₹560, resistance at ₹680.
Risk factors: Regulatory scrutiny, product concentration, and input cost volatility.
Buy : above ₹610
Stop loss: ₹575
Why it’s recommended: Lupin. With FMCG sector witnessing a wave of selling pressure , the supply mounted on multiple counters this suppressing any buying interest to steadily push prices lower. With recent range breakdown , we can look for further downside as a strong thrust below consolidation is seen yesterday. With the ADX charging higher and the negative DI also inching higher we can look at a potential decline in store.
P/E Ratio: 63.42
52-week high: ₹2,376
Volume:1.38M
Technical analysis: Support at ₹2,200, resistance at ₹2,600.
Risk factors: Stringent US FDA regulatory compliance issues at manufacturing sites, significant price erosion in the competitive U.S. generics market, and foreign exchange volatility.
Buy : above ₹2,340.
Stop loss: ₹2,250.
Target price: ₹25
Why it’s recommended: Positive Factors: Strong presence in CRDMO/CDMO segment, long-term contracts with global pharma clients, growing demand for outsourcing in pharma, diversified service offerings (discovery to manufacturing), established regulatory compliance track record, expansion in high-margin segments, experienced management team, improving revenue visibility, capacity expansion initiatives, and strong client retention rate
Key metrics: P/E: 61.68, 52-week high: ₹1,084.00 volume: ₹44.52 crore
Technical analysis: Cup base pattern breakout
Risk factors: High dependence on a few key clients, revenue concentration risk, regulatory and compliance risks, pricing pressure from global peers, high competition in the CRDMO space, currency fluctuation impact, execution risks in expansion plans, margin volatility, dependency on pharma industry cycles, and geopolitical risks affecting clients
Buy: ₹995–1,015
Target price: ₹1,120 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹950
Why it’s recommended: Strong global presence across 50+ countries, diversified IT services & digital portfolio, strong telecom domain expertise, beneficiary of digital, cloud & AI demand, part of reputed Mahindra Group, large enterprise client base, deal wins supporting revenue visibility, focus on AI & next-gen technologies, presence across multiple industries, and improving operational efficiency trends
Key metrics: P/E:28.38, 52-week high: ₹1,854.00, volume: ₹567.16 crore
Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-DMA
Risk factors: High dependence on telecom segment, client concentration risk, margin pressure & cost issues, high competition (TCS, Infosys, etc.), slower growth vs peers, talent attrition & employee costs, currency fluctuation impact, rapid tech changes require high investments, cyclical IT spending risk, and profit volatility due to cost pressures
Buy at: ₹1,425–1,440
Target price: ₹1,610 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹1,358
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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