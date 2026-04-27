Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend four stocks for 27 April

Stocks to buy on 27 April: The equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, fell over 1% on Friday, April 24, marking their third consecutive day of decline due to a significant surge in crude oil prices and substantial selling in the IT sector, which heavily impacted investor sentiment.

Ongoing foreign fund withdrawals, a negative trend in global markets amid an extended conflict and ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz further contributed to the pessimism.

Sensex decreased by 999.79 points, or 1.29%, closing at 76,664.21. At one point during the day, it dropped by 1,260.13 points or 1.62%, reaching a low of 76,403.87. Nifty 50 fell by 275.10 points, or 1.14%, to finish at 23,897.95.

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What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:29 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,120 level, a premium of 197.2 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,922.80.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said that Indian equity markets are expected to remain cautious and volatile amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty. Ongoing ambiguity around U.S.–Iran tensions and broader developments in the Middle East continues to weigh on risk sentiment, particularly given concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude remains elevated, trading in the $105–108 per barrel range, and continues to act as a key overhang on market sentiment.

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Foreign investor flows remain under pressure, with sustained outflows reflecting global risk aversion, elevated bond yields and currency-related concerns. On the domestic front, the Q4 earnings season is driving stock-specific movements, with weakness in the IT sector and select heavyweight stocks weighing on the broader indices, while defensive segments offer only limited support.

Global cues remain mixed to negative, with Asian and other emerging markets reacting cautiously to oil price volatility and geopolitical developments. Overall, sentiment remains fragile and largely news-driven, with elevated crude prices, geopolitical uncertainty, foreign outflows and earnings-related volatility likely to keep markets range-bound with a cautious bias in the near term.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today — Raja Venkatraman is Co-founder of NeoTrader, and stock research platform MarketSmith India, recommended buying these five shares - Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, and RBL Bank Ltd.

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Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman Vardhman Textiles Ltd (Cmp ₹ 590.05) Why it’s recommended: Vardhman Textiles Ltd, founded in 1965 and based in Ludhiana, is India's largest vertically integrated textile producer, specializing in yarn, fabric, and sewing threads. The stock has given an ascending triangle breakout, and the steady consolidation and follow-up seen ahead of numbers augur well for the prices. A strong thrust above the recent range around 570 after long period of consolidation indicates some fresh buying that has emerged. Go long.

Key metrics: P/E Ratio : 21.61

52-week high: ₹604.15,

Volume: 2.9M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹495, resistance at ₹700.

Risk factors: Industry-specific cyclical risks, operational challenges, and financial pressures as of early 2026.

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Buy: above ₹595

Stop loss: ₹525.

Target price: ₹655(2 Months)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (Cmp ₹ 1065.55) Why it’s recommended: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (est. 1981) is a leading integrated diagnostic chain in South India, offering pathology and radiology services across 81+ centers and 11 reference labs. . There has been a strong surge in Open Interest indicating that the trends in this counter is indicating a steady upward bias. Strong recovery with positive newsflow augurs well for the prices. The last few days, the upward momentum has been retained despite market conditions, and we look to initiate a buy.

Key metrics: P/E Ratio : 64.95

52-week high: ₹1165.50,

Volume: 428.26K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2,140, resistance at ₹2,465.

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Risk factors: Geographic concentration, high valuations, and competitive pressure.

Buy : above ₹1,070.

Stop loss: ₹1,020.

Target price: ₹1,165(2 Months)

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari recommends three shares to buy or sell

Polyplex Corporation Ltd (Cmp ₹ 889.65) Why it’s recommended: Polyplex Corporation Limited is a leading global manufacturer of polyester (PET) films, ranking second globally in thin PET film capacity. Chemical sector has lately seen some strong revival and the last few months this counter has been on a descent. After declining for more than a year the prices started bottoming out and is now showing some rounding formation at lower levels. A slow and steady revival subsequently after a bearish grip augurs well for the prices. The rising momentum charge shown by the Relative Strength Index could now result in some upward drive.

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Key metrics: P/E Ratio: 41.49

52-week high: ₹1,396.80

Volume: 164.19K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹750, resistance at ₹1,050.

Risk factors: Promoter pledge, severely declining profitability, and negative operating profits.

Buy : above ₹893.

Stop loss: ₹850.

Target price: ₹975.(2 Months)

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India Buy: Vardhman Textiles Ltd (current price: ₹ 590) Why it’s recommended: strong presence in textile value chain, diversified product portfolio, consistent revenue and profit growth, healthy balance sheet with low debt, strong export demand, integrated manufacturing operations, experienced management, and beneficiary of China+1 trend

Key metrics: P/E: 21.98, 52-week high: ₹602.60, volume: ₹170.04 crore

Technical analysis: Tight range breakout

Risk factors: cyclical textile industry, dependence on cotton prices, export market volatility, currency fluctuation risk, margin pressure from input costs, global demand slowdown risk, competition from low-cost countries, and regulatory and policy changes

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Buy: ₹585–593

Target price: ₹680 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹550

Buy: RBL Bank Ltd (current price: ₹ 321) Why it’s recommended: strong retail-focused growth strategy, improving capital position (planned infusion), growth in advances and deposits, expanding customer base and branch network, focus on secured retail lending, digital banking and innovation push, stable asset quality trend (recent), and turnaround potential with strategic stake deal

Key metrics: P/E:26.77, 52-week high: ₹340.40, volume: ₹397.91 crore

Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout

Risk factors: volatile profitability with inconsistent earnings, declining margins (NIM and profit margin), high dependence on bulk deposits, elevated cost of funds, asset quality and NPA risk, high competition in the banking sector, regulatory and approval risks related to the stake deal, and sensitivity to interest rate cycles

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Buy at: ₹319–224

Target price: ₹350 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹308

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.