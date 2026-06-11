Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 11 June

The momentum that is expected is seen missing at the moment thus causing us to reconsider the overall market scenario. However, we should note that the trends are not going to emerge until there is some clear evidence of the geopolitical newsflow relating to the war nearing its end. At the current juncture we need to relook at how to position ourselves in this market as the trends are not going to be easy to decipher and will force us to be very selective in our approach.