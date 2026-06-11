Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 11 June

Indian equity benchmarks ended mixed on Wednesday flat as early gains faded amid weakness in IT, metals, and heavyweight stocks. The Sensex managed a modest rise of 64 points to close at 73,983, while the Nifty slipped 27 points to settle at 23,215 after breaching the 23,250 mark intraday.
Two stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
CHAMBLFERT (Cmp ₹477.65)
- Why it’s recommended: Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited is a leading private-sector agrochemical enterprise in India, it is one of the largest manufacturers of Urea in the private sector and distributes a wide range of agri-inputs nationwide. The stock after a sharp decline since September 2025 has formed largely volatile consolidation. The last session saw a volume lead rise with a long body candle that is now helping to signal some upward revival in Relative Strength Index (RSI) from the neutral zones , we can look initiating long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 9.81,
- 52-week high: ₹580.55,
- Volume: 4.97M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹501, resistance at ₹400.
- Risk factors: Heavy reliance on urea production, vulnerability to volatile natural gas prices, and exposure to geopolitical disruptions in the Gulf region.
- Buy : above ₹480.
- Stop loss: ₹440.
- Target price: ₹377 (2 Months)
RAYMOND (Cmp ₹552.90)
- Why it’s recommended: Raymond Ltd. is one of India's leading diversified conglomerates, globally renowned for its worsted suiting fabrics and premium apparel. The trends are showing a long body candle formation after some consolidation augurs well for the prices. The rising Relative Strength Index indicates an attempt to rebound. The strong push above the recent ranges has resulted in a strong breakout. With prices moving out of the shadows with the recent Q4 numbers we can now look at some potential upward drift.
- Key metrics:
- 52-week high: ₹782,
- Volume: 1.36M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹500, resistance at ₹650.
- Risk factors: Cyclical consumer demand in discretionary apparel, raw material price volatility (particularly imported wool and cotton), and capital allocation challenges in its growing real estate vertical.
- Buy: above ₹555
- Stop loss: ₹530
- Target price: ₹605 (2 Months)
Stock Market Recap
On 10 June, Indian equity benchmarks ended flat. The Sensex rose 64 points to close at 73,983, while the Nifty slipped 27 points to settle at 23,215 after breaching the 23,250 mark intraday. Persistent selling in IT dragged the Nifty lower, with Infosys among the key drags, though Tata Consultancy Services provided some support.
Heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Hindalco added pressure, while broader markets underperformed sharply, with the Midcap index tumbling 905 points to 59,810 and the advance-decline ratio skewed at 1:3.