Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 1 June

Stock Market Recap: Between 25 May and 29 May 2026, Indian equity markets experienced heightened volatility, marked by phases of cautious optimism and sharp profit booking. The week began with subdued sentiment as global cues and domestic uncertainties kept investors on edge, leading to range-bound trade and selective sectoral activity. Midweek sessions saw modest gains in frontline indices, supported by resilience in IT and select defensive stocks, though broader participation remained weak. However, the undertone shifted decisively towards the end of the week, with heavy selling pressure dominating the May 29 session.
The Nifty 50 slipped below the 23,550 mark, while the Sensex plunged over 1,000 points, reflecting aggressive profit booking and risk aversion. Sectoral performance was largely negative, with auto, metal, and oil & gas stocks declining around 2% each, underscoring the drag from cyclical counters. IT remained the lone bright spot, offering limited support amid widespread weakness. Broader indices mirrored the downturn, highlighting the breadth of selling across segments.