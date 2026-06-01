Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 1 June

Despite the decline prices of mid and small cap stocks continue to remain attractive at current levels and this is now inviting those who missed a good opportunity to reenter the market. No doubt the sentiment is a bit affected due to the decline in the global markets the trends however seem to have stalled. But one may also attribute that to year end considerations and one now looks to reinstatement of the fund flow towards markets from domestic sources during the current quarter. Fund flow is an important element of the ongoing bull phase. Anything that upsets it can create headwinds for the bulls.