Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 1 June

Stock Market Recap: Between 25 May and 29 May 2026, Indian equity markets experienced heightened volatility, marked by phases of cautious optimism and sharp profit booking. The week began with subdued sentiment as global cues and domestic uncertainties kept investors on edge, leading to range-bound trade and selective sectoral activity. Midweek sessions saw modest gains in frontline indices, supported by resilience in IT and select defensive stocks, though broader participation remained weak. However, the undertone shifted decisively towards the end of the week, with heavy selling pressure dominating the May 29 session.