Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 10 September

Stock market recap: The Nifty 50 fell another 0.61% to settle at 23,635, while the Sensex declined 0.73% to close at 75,577.
Broader markets, however, recovered from their intraday losses, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ending 0.21% and 0.17% higher, respectively.
Sectoral performance was mixed. Private banks, oil and gas, cement and technology stocks closed lower, while media, pharma, chemicals and FMCG stocks ended higher.
In commodities, Brent crude futures climbed further to trade near $100 a barrel as geopolitical tensions escalated. Attacks on oil tankers and energy facilities have heightened concerns about supply disruptions and further tightening in global oil markets.
India is particularly vulnerable to rising crude prices, importing more than 80% of its crude oil requirements. A sustained increase in oil prices could add to inflationary pressures and weigh on the rupee. Prolonged elevated crude prices could also raise input costs and squeeze corporate profit margins.