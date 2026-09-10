Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 10 September

⁠ Pine Labs is a prominent multinational financial technology company headquartered in Noida, India, that provides merchant commerce and digital payment solution. In the few days the sharp decline from the highs saw the prices dip beneath the cloud region and consolidate. The last session thrust from the making a rounding pattern to move above recent set of resistances around 170 has helped the prices revive. Also, support from volumes has created pushed prices higher. As the prices have finally given a closing above it with a long body candle suggesting a strong bullish bias. We can see now that the strong thrust on the back of volumes can augur well for the prices.