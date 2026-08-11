Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 11 August

Stock market recap: Indian markets closed flat on 10 August. The Sensex rose 43 points, or 0.06%, to end at 78,542, while the Nifty 50 inched up by 13 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 24,583.80. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose by 0.62%, while the Smallcap 100 index dropped 0.27%.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
CHOLAFIN (Cmp 1920)
- Why it’s recommended: CholaFin is a leading Indian non-banking financial company (NBFC) providing vehicle finance, home loans, loans against property, and SME financing through over 1,700 branches across India. After some consolidation the prices took some time to stage an upmove and then has been contemplating the next move. The strong thrust above its value area resistance 1850 has been overcome to attract some buying interest to stage a fresh breakout. With the Relative Strength Index support, it can lead to a strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 28.53
- 52-week high: ₹1952,
- Volume: 1.59M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1741, resistance at ₹2300.
- Risk factors: Asset quality management, credit profile deterioration, regulatory transitions, and corporate governance scrutiny.
- Buy: above ₹1920.
- Stop loss: ₹1800.
- Target price: ₹2250 (2 Months)
MAZDOCK (Cmp ₹2575)
- Why it’s recommended: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is a premier Navratna defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence and India’s leading shipbuilder. Every pullback has been witnessing some steady buying interest around 2250-2280 zone . A rounding pattern with some steady volumes that is indicating that the negative results are being absorbed is clearly indicating that the trends are now reviving. Consider going long
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 41.10,
- 52-week high: ₹3061,
- Volume: 1.47M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2400, resistance at ₹2900.
- Risk factors: Declining Order Backlog,Single-Buyer Vulnerability and Fixed-Price Onerous Provisions.
- Buy: above ₹2580
- Stop loss: ₹2470
- Target price: ₹2800 (2 Months)
INFY (Cmp 1183)
- Why it’s recommended: Infosys is a global Indian multinational technology company providing business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services. The IT sector has been on a strong recovery since June 2026, with a V-shaped recovery, as the AI bubble has seen a pause to finally move above the cloud region. The prices have also seen a steady increase in volumes, combined with the rising RSI, indicating that there is no sign of let-up in momentum. A break above 3300 was a key event that is now initiating us to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 15.82
- 52-week high: ₹1728
- Volume: 9.38M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1089, resistance at ₹1350.
- Risk factors: Muted discretionary client spending, AI-driven revenue deflation, and macroeconomic headwinds.
- Buy : above ₹1185.
- Stop loss: ₹1135.
- Target price: ₹1310.
Stock Market Today
Indian equities ended flat on 10 August, with the Sensex up 43 points at 78,542.44 and the Nifty marginally higher by 13 points at 24,583.80, as rising crude oil prices and uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz capped gains despite supportive corporate earnings. Indian markets traded in a narrow range throughout the session, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia.