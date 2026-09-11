Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 11 September

Erratic price swings have left market direction unclear, keeping traders on edge. Heading into the final session of the derivatives series, overall market sentiment remains badly damaged and will take time to recover.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
JSWSTEEL (Cmp: ₹1341)
Buy above ₹1345, stop ₹1285, target ₹1475 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: JSW Steel has been on a gradual upward trajectory since June 2026, reflecting steady accumulation as the stock consistently finds support at its Kijun-sen line. A positive Q1 earnings surprise triggered a fresh rally, while recent strong-bodied bullish candles over the past two sessions highlight growing buying interest. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) steadily trending upward, momentum is building for a potential breakout in the coming weeks. Recommendation: Go Long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 37.15,
- 52-week high: ₹267,
- Volume: 5.61M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1225, resistance at ₹1500.
- Risk factors: Chinese overcapacity & cheap imports, global trade barriers & tariffs and foreign exchange (forex) exposure.
- Buy : above ₹1345.
- Stop loss: ₹1265.
- Target price: ₹1475 (2 Months)
ANTHEM (Cmp ₹923.05)
Buy above ₹930, stop ₹870, target ₹1050 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Following its Q1 earnings, Anthem Biosciences rallied sharply before entering a brief period of sideways consolidation. The stock has now broken out with a strong bullish candle, signaling renewed upward momentum. Broad sector tailwinds in pharma, alongside institutional activity, further support the positive outlook. Given the sustained buying pressure, the stock presents a compelling upside opportunity. Recommendation: Go Long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 83.40,
- 52-week high: ₹927,
- Volume: 1.85M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹820, resistance at ₹1120.
- Risk factors: Fluctuating Input Costs and Margin Pressures.
- Buy : above ₹930
- Stop loss: ₹870
- Target price: ₹1050 (2 Months)
ECLERX (Cmp: ₹1944)
Buy above ₹1948, stop ₹1865, target ₹2150 (Multiday)