Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 11 September

Heightened volatility has kept the Nifty's next directional move uncertain. Chart patterns indicate that the current reaction puts focus on important support around 24,000, which now needs to be defended. Technicals show that the Tenkan-sen median line will continue to cap any recovery attempts, making 24,300 a key level for the upcoming series. A close above this threshold would open up the possibility for further upside. Recent price action shows the index holding above the Ichimoku cloud, which will now act as a defense against the selloff. However, rapid shifts in market mood suggest operators are taking full advantage of the current fluctuations.