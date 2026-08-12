Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 12 August

Stock market recap: Indian equities ended significantly lower on Tuesday, 11 August, amid profit-booking amid rising oil prices and persistent uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a potential US-Iran deal.
Stock market recap: Indian equities ended significantly lower on Tuesday, 11 August, amid profit-booking amid rising oil prices and persistent uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a potential US-Iran deal.
The Sensex fell 388 points, or 0.49%, to end at 78,154.25, while the Nifty 50 settled 112 points, or 0.46%, lower at 24,471.70.
The Sensex fell 388 points, or 0.49%, to end at 78,154.25, while the Nifty 50 settled 112 points, or 0.46%, lower at 24,471.70.
In terms of index contribution, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank were the top drags on the Sensex index.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
POLYMED [current market price ₹1,863.90 - Buy above ₹1,870; stop loss ₹1,780; target price ₹2,025 (Multiday)]
- Why it’s recommended: Poly Medicure Ltd is a leading Indian multinational medical device company manufacturing and exporting high-quality medical consumables, surgical equipment, and healthcare disposables. After some profit booking in May, prices witnessed a V-shaped recovery post Q4 earnings. Since then the consolidation the prices lead to some accumulation and now, we can observe that the Q1 numbers could assist in helping the prices stage an up-move. The burst of volume above its value area resistance 1750 has been overcome to attract some buying interest to stage a fresh breakout. With the Relative Strength Index support , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 56.14
- 52-week high: ₹2143.60,
- Volume: 1.02M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1700, resistance at ₹2100.
- Risk factors: Product Concentration, Geopolitical Disruption and Working Capital & Receivables Management.
- Buy : above ₹1870.
- Stop loss: ₹1780.
- Target price: ₹2025 (2 Months)
AFFLE [current market price ₹1,677.30 - Buy above ₹1,680; stop loss ₹1,580; target price ₹1,850 (Multiday)]
- Why it’s recommended: Affle 3i Ltd (formerly Affle (India) Ltd) is a global technology company powered by a consumer intelligence platform helping brands acquire, engage, and drive transactions with users globally. Every pullback has been witnessing some steady buying interest around 2250-2280 zone . After a sharp decline from September 2025 the slow and gradual recovery is seen attracting some buying interest. A rounding pattern with some steady volumes that is indicating that the steady positive results over the last few quarters have started reflecting in the recovery clearly indicating that the trends are now reviving. Consider going long
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 163.04,
- 52-week high: ₹2186.80,
- Volume: 345.40K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1400, resistance at ₹1900.
- Risk factors: Corporate governance, cost structures, regulatory headwinds, and macroeconomic shifts.
- Buy : above ₹1,680
- Stop loss: ₹1,580
- Target price: ₹1,850 (2 Months)
KAJARIACER [current market price ₹1,225.60 - Buy above ₹1,230; stop loss ₹1,168; target price ₹1,348 (Multiday)]
- Why it’s recommended: Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (NSE: KAJARIACER) is India's largest and the world's 8th largest manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles. Since April 2026 the stock has been witnessing a volatile phase. Despite the sharp profit booking the stock managed to rebound quite well and is now indicating a potential to move higher. The strong Q1 is now fuelling the prices with volumes, combined with the rising RSI indicating that there is no sign of let up in momentum. A break above 1230 could now be a key event that is now initiating us to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 37.54
- 52-week high: ₹1319
- Volume: 467.68K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1155, resistance at ₹1400.
- Risk factors: Volatile natural gas and fuel price surges that raise input costs, intense domestic competition from unorganized players in Morbi.
- Buy : above ₹1,230.
- Stop loss: ₹1,168.
- Target price: ₹1,348.
How the stock market performed on 11 August
Indian equities ended lower on 11 August, as selling pressure in financial stocks and elevated crude prices weighed on sentiment amid lingering geopolitical uncertainties. After a subdued start, the Nifty slipped into weakness through the session, hitting an intraday low of 24,429 before recovering slightly on late buying. The index eventually closed at 24,471.70, down 112 points, while the Sensex shed 388 points to settle at 78,154. Broader markets showed resilience, with midcaps finishing flat and smallcaps gaining 0.2%.
Among Nifty stocks, Tata Consumer, Max Healthcare, UltraTech Cement, Apollo Hospitals, and Nestle were key losers, while Dr Reddy’s, Eternal, TCS, Titan, and Infosys managed gains. Sectoral performance was mixed—Pharma rose 1% and IT added 0.6%, while Realty, FMCG, and Metals declined around 1%. Technical charts suggest Nifty may dip further towards the crucial 24,300 support zone before attempting a rebound, keeping consolidation in play for the near term.
Outlook for trading
Markets have managed to hold on and the rebound seen over the last few days continued to display a sense of hope as 24500 as a key level that was finally held for two consecutive weeks. Unlike last week, this week witnessed some solidarity from all the broader indices. While a revival is seen we need to consider that we are still not out of woods and this could be an intermittent rally.
The triggers that we can expect in the coming week would be a mix of domestic and global that could impact the sentiment and also the handover to the next month with the ending of June series.
The weekly chart shown above clearly shows that the ranging action seems to be shifting into a ranging phase that is showing some promise in the ongoing series. While we still need more momentum to head higher. We note that the trendline resistance is broken we still need more momentum to drive higher as the current display of bullishness seen on Friday was primarily some weekend short covering rather than some genuine buying.
When we began the August series, we began with a combination of muted price action and marginal decline in open interest suggests a cautious rollover environment, where traders preferred selective positioning rather than high-conviction bets.
The selling of FII has receded up at the start of the series to finally shift to the buy side by the end of August expiry. Roll costs dropped sharply towards the end of the month, so it appears that bearish camp is now preferring to lapse the pending positions than carry them forward. So, could it now bring a shift in sentiment?
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.