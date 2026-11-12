Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 12 November

Why it’s recommended: ALBL primarily refers to Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited, a major player in the Indian retail sector and a subsidiary of Arvind Fashions Limited. This counter after some rangebound action since Oct 2026 declined into key support zones around 70. We can observe that there are large body candles that are developing now indicating that the buying interest is now building up and prices could now travel to the next resistance zone around 90. The demand at lower levels could play a part in containing the decline but the trends definitely look to be on the weaker side.