Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 12 November

Markets extended their positive undertone, with sustained buying interest helping indices maintain their upward trajectory despite intermittent profit booking.
On 11 November 2026, Indian equity markets resumed trade after the holiday with strong bullish momentum, supported by easing crude oil prices, sustained FII inflows, and positive global cues. The Nifty 50 advanced 210.40 points or 0.84% to close at 25,255, while the Sensex gained 772.75 points or 0.95% to settle at 81,879.40, extending the ongoing uptrend and scaling fresh multi-month highs. Market breadth remained firmly positive, with advances significantly outnumbering declines, reflecting broad-based participation across sectors.