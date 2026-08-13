Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 13 August

Key support levels were put to the test on Wednesday as bullish enthusiasm hit a wall of hesitation, failing to break out and extend gains. Even so, the market's underlying resilience continues to anchor investor confidence.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
AARTIIND (current price: ₹530.90)
Buy above ₹533, stop ₹503 target ₹590 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Aarti Industries Limited is a leading global manufacturer of specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates, specializing in benzene- and toluene-based derivatives. Following a wave of profit-booking in May 2026, the stock staged a swift V-shaped recovery following its Q4 earnings. A subsequent period of range-bound consolidation pointed to strong institutional accumulation, setting the stage for a potential Q1 earnings-led breakout. Technically, the stock has cleared its Value Area Resistance at ₹510 on a strong volume spike, triggering fresh buying interest. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding comfortably above 60, momentum is firmly in favor of the bulls, paving the way for further upside in the coming weeks. Go Long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 36.81
- 52-week high: ₹522.90
- Volume: 1.54M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹480, resistance at ₹650
- Risk factors: Product concentration, geopolitical disruption and working capital & receivables management.
- Buy: above ₹533.
- Stop loss: ₹503.
- Target price: ₹590 (2 Months)
BHEL (current price: ₹420)
Buy above ₹420, stop ₹397, target ₹468 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: As India’s largest state-owned engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure space, BHEL is showing renewed technical momentum. Following a sharp rally in May 2026, the stock entered a broad consolidation phase, holding onto its gains despite intermittent profit-booking. After forming a resilient double bottom at ₹375, a steady recovery has drawn fresh buying interest. Crucially, a volatility squeeze breakout backed by steady volumes indicates that consistent operational improvements over recent quarters are now reflecting on the charts. With technical indicators signaling a trend revival, the stock offers a compelling setup. Consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 163.04
- 52-week high: ₹2186.80
- Volume: 14.61M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹380, resistance at ₹450
- Risk factors: High working capital intensity due to long-gestation power projects, heavy revenue dependence on the cyclical thermal power sector.
- Buy: above ₹420
- Stop loss: ₹397
- Target price: ₹468 (2 Months)
UNIONBANK (current price: ₹187)