Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 13 August

Aarti Industries Limited is a leading global manufacturer of specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates, specializing in benzene- and toluene-based derivatives. Following a wave of profit-booking in May 2026, the stock staged a swift V-shaped recovery following its Q4 earnings. A subsequent period of range-bound consolidation pointed to strong institutional accumulation, setting the stage for a potential Q1 earnings-led breakout. Technically, the stock has cleared its Value Area Resistance at ₹ 510 on a strong volume spike, triggering fresh buying interest. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding comfortably above 60, momentum is firmly in favor of the bulls, paving the way for further upside in the coming weeks. Go Long.