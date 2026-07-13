Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 13 July

Friday’s strong rally provided the market with the confidence that had been missing over the last few weeks. Having successfully defended key support levels, this sharp upward momentum could now spark a sustained trend in the coming sessions.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
SUMICHEM (current price: ₹513.70)
Buy above ₹515, stop ₹490, target ₹560 (Multiday)
Why it’s recommended: Sumitomo Chemical India Limited is a leading Mumbai-based agrochemicals and household insecticides company. With the strong push in the chemical sector in the last few months this counter has seen some steady upside. The formation of a long body candle with possibility to give a breakout augurs well for prices in the next few days. Also, news of a stake sale of the Saudi business has generated strong buying at lower levels. Go long.