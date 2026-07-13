Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 13 July

Why it’s recommended : Meesho Ltd. is an Indian e-commerce platform founded in 2015 operating on a zero-commission model. It connects consumers, sellers, and logistics partners to provide budget-friendly fashion, electronics, and daily essentials across India. Post its listing the stock has not been showing much traction. However, with the retail consumer space shifting gears, we can expect the trends to pick up. The Relative Strength Index shows prices have moved beyond an important threshold and are showing signs of a recovery. Look to go long.