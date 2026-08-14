Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 14 August

From the charts above we can see that the strong support zones have been defined in the last article around the 20 period EMA and the Fibonacci 38.2% Support of the last rise played out quite well and could lead to a positive close this expiry for the month of August. As seen on the charts 24300 would continue to attract as support and the hammer formed at the supprot level could act in favour of the bullish camp. However , the RSI seems restrained and this could result in some delay in the trends picking up some steam. With lot of shorts in the system in the wake of the recent decline the possibility of range bound action cannot be ruled out between 24300 and 24800 leading us to play a wide range.