Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 14 August

Stock market recap: Indian equities rangebound for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, 13 August, as uncertainty over a potential US-Iran deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continued to keep investors cautious even as crude oil prices declined amid the prospects of weak global demand this year.
Stock market recap: Indian equities rangebound for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, 13 August, as uncertainty over a potential US-Iran deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continued to keep investors cautious even as crude oil prices declined amid the prospects of weak global demand this year.
The Sensex ended 114 points, or 0.15%, higher at 78,079.96, while the Nifty ended at 24,395.85, down 40 points, or 0.16%. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose by 0.15%, while the Smallcap 100 index inched up by 0.27%.
The Sensex ended 114 points, or 0.15%, higher at 78,079.96, while the Nifty ended at 24,395.85, down 40 points, or 0.16%. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose by 0.15%, while the Smallcap 100 index inched up by 0.27%.
Oil price benchmark Brent crude declined 2% to trade near $87 per barrel amid speculations that oil demand may remain weak this year due to slowing global economic growth.
The Indian rupee, meanwhile, slipped 11 paise to close at 95.44 per dollar compared to its previous close of 95.33.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
CONCOR [current market prce ₹533.65 - Buy above ₹535; stop loss ₹503; target price ₹590 (Multiday)]
- Why it’s recommended: Container Corp. of India Ltd (CONCOR) is the market leader in multimodal containerized logistics and freight transport, operating an extensive network of terminals across the country. After some profit booking in May 2026 the prices witnessed a V-shaped recovery post its Q4 number. Since then the consolidation the prices lead to some accumulation and now, we can observe that the Q1 numbers could assist in helping the prices stage an upmove. The burst of volume above its value area resistance 490 has been attracting some buying interest to stage a fresh breakout. With the Relative Strength Index firmly above 60 , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 32.72
- 52-week high: ₹569.50,
- Volume: 4.78M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹480, resistance at ₹650.
- Risk factors: Intense competition from road transport and private container train operators leading to market share pressures, regulatory overhang
- Buy : above ₹535.
- Stop loss: ₹503.
- Target price: ₹590 (2 Months)
CLEAN [current market price ₹836.35 - Buy above ₹840; stop loss ₹795; target price ₹960 (Multiday)]
- Why it’s recommended: CLEAN is a leading global specialty chemical manufacturer developing eco-friendly, sustainable, and cost-effective catalytic manufacturing processes for performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, and FMCG chemicals. After declining for more than a year the prices are turning around with some decent set of numbers last quarter. The strong revival seen here with some sector turnaround visible a thrust to higher levels seem possible. A rounding pattern breakout with some steady volumes that is indicating that the steady positive results over the last few quarters have started reflecting in the recovery clearly indicating that the trends are now reviving. Consider going long
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 35.91,
- 52-week high: ₹1256.30,
- Volume: 883.39K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹720, resistance at ₹1025.
- Risk factors: Raw Material Price Volatility, Execution Delays with New Capacities and High interest burden during expansion.
- Buy : above ₹840
- Stop loss: ₹795
- Target price: ₹960 (2 Months)
POONAWALLA: [current market price ₹502.70 - Buy above ₹505; stop loss ₹480; target price ₹570 (Multiday)]
- Why it’s recommended: Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd is an Indian non-banking financial company providing diverse retail and business loans, focusing primarily on consumer and MSME financing. The stock has been witnessing a volatile phase and attempting V shaped recovery. Despite the sharp profit booking the stock managed to rebound quite well and is now indicating a potential to move higher. The strong Q1 is now fuelling the prices with volumes, combined with the rising RSI indicating that there is no sign of let up in momentum. A break above 480 could now be a key event that is now initiating us to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 56.28
- 52-week high: ₹570.40
- Volume: 2.43M
- Risk factors: High Concentration, Loan Book Transition, Crowded Landscape and Cyber and Data Risks.
- Buy : above ₹505.
- Stop loss: ₹480.
- Target price: ₹570
How the stock market performed on 13 August
Indian equities closed largely flat on Thursday, August 13, 2026, as global optimism from easing U.S. rate-hike concerns was offset by stalled Middle East peace efforts and persistently high crude prices. Brent crude hovered near $88 per barrel, weighing on sentiment amid worries over India’s fiscal and current account balances. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.16% to 24,395.85, while the Sensex edged up 0.15% to 78,079.96, after a volatile session driven by weekly derivatives expiry.
Financials and banks fell 0.4% each on concerns that the Reserve Bank of India’s draft loan-pricing rules could pressure margins. Tata Group shares steadied following Wednesday’s sharp decline linked to leadership uncertainty, while Tata Motors surged 3.9% on strong earnings and firm demand outlook. Broader indices outperformed, with small-caps rising 0.3% and mid-caps up 0.2%. Overall, ten of sixteen sectors declined, reflecting cautious investor positioning despite supportive global cues.
Outlook for trading
Moving to the charts we note that the trends have been largely oriented towards trading rather than investing. Hence , from a trading perspective we can note that on the hourly charts the gap area highlighted combining with the 61.8% Fibonacci support trendline has helped the prices since start of the last week to stage a move above the cloud region on Friday. The trend that is emerging clearly suggests that a rally could be in progress as the markets are still trying to find their way after an extended run in last two months. With the scenario on war remaining sketchy we need to tread the water carefully. At the moment the wat
Momentums on hourly charts are indicating that the prices have now settled down and there seems to be a withdrawal of selling pressure. With the gradual and hesitant rise emerging from supports on Friday we can expect the rise to continue.
For undertaking shorts, we need to see Nifty move below 24100 for a bearishness to emerge once again . As per the Open Interest data 24400 where we see the next set of supports emerging. If we witness a 30-minute range breakout on Friday we can consider to trade on either side as the trends still remain tentative where we expect some resistances to kick in.
As ranging market is in play, we need to be quick in profit taking as we the trend does not have sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.
The readings from the Option Data suggests that PCR has moved to 0.961, highlighting that the trends are at an important stage with some Put writing at 24000 levels continues to defend the lower levels fighting the sell off at every rise.
At this juncture we have to pay attention to multiple news triggers, the combination of global tariff threats, cautious investor sentiment, and domestic economic challenges contributed to the sharp market decline and volatility in the rupee.
From the charts above we can see that the strong support zones have been defined in the last article around the 20 period EMA and the Fibonacci 38.2% Support of the last rise played out quite well and could lead to a positive close this expiry for the month of August. As seen on the charts 24300 would continue to attract as support and the hammer formed at the supprot level could act in favour of the bullish camp. However , the RSI seems restrained and this could result in some delay in the trends picking up some steam. With lot of shorts in the system in the wake of the recent decline the possibility of range bound action cannot be ruled out between 24300 and 24800 leading us to play a wide range.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.