Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 14 July

Stock market recap: Equity benchmarks staged a smart recovery on Monday, 13 July, with the Sensex closing 47 points higher at 77,616 and the Nifty adding 4 points to settle at 24,211, holding above the crucial 24,200 mark.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
SHYAMMETL (Cmp 1029.25)
- Why it’s recommended: Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited is a leading, debt-free diversified metal conglomerate in India, the company manufactures long steel products, ferro alloys, and aluminium foils, while generating a significant portion of its own power. The formation of a long body candle after a period of consolidation giving a breakout augurs well for the prices in the counter over the next few days. Also, newsflow of some stake sale of Saudi Business has generated some strong buying at lower levels. Go Long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 52.11,
- 52-week high: ₹1014.65,
- Volume: 2.12M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹900, resistance at ₹1225.
- Risk factors: Input cost pressures, regulatory uncertainties, and cyclical demand shifts.
- Buy : above ₹1030.
- Stop loss: ₹970.
- Target price: ₹1125 (2 Months)
MPHASIS (Cmp 2390.40)
- Why it’s recommended: Mphasis Ltd is a global, AI-led information technology and consulting company specializing in cloud computing, cognitive services, and enterprise automation. The steady downward trajectory since February 2026 and the bottoming out of prices in major IT names have now triggered a revival across high-beta candidates over the last few weeks. The strong push to the upside after some support received from the Kumo cloud region is clearly highlighting that the dips are being bought into. The recent participation signifies support from the market for some revival.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 32.52,
- 52-week high: ₹3035.15,
- Volume: 682.43K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2130, resistance at ₹2800.
- Risk factors: Heavy reliance on equity and bond market performance, vulnerability to natural catastrophes, and persistent underwriting pressures.
- Buy: above ₹2400
- Stop loss: ₹2310
- Target price: ₹2625 (2 Months)
EMAMILTD (Cmp 427.25)
- Why it’s recommended: Emami Ltd is a leading Indian FMCG conglomerate specializing in personal care and healthcare products. Post its listing, the stock has not been showing much traction; however, the retail consumer space is shifting gears, and we can look at the trends picking up. The Relative Strength Index shows that the prices have moved beyond an important threshold, showing signs of recovery, and have seen a swift upside, indicating some upward trajectory. Look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 22.09,
- 52-week high: ₹634.65,
- Volume: 385.08K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹385, resistance at ₹525.
- Risk factors: Raw material inflation, and intense competition. Unpredictable weather directly impacts the sales of its core products.
- Buy : above ₹430
- Stop loss: ₹410
- Target price: ₹475 (2 Months)
Equity benchmarks staged a smart recovery on Monday, July 13, with the Sensex closing 47 points higher at 77,616 and the Nifty adding 4 points to settle at 24,211, holding above the crucial 24,200 mark. The rebound was led by IT stocks, with TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra and Wipro among the top gainers. Private banks also lent support, as Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank advanced, pushing the Nifty Bank index up 86 points. Select sectors saw strong buying—Voltas and Blue Star extended gains, LTIMindtree rose on upbeat commentary, and life insurers continued their rally.