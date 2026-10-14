Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 14 October

The cat and mouse game continues to keep us guessing on where the trends are going to move thus making it very challenging for us to take the next step. However, in the current scenario we can note that the overall trends have not matured and is causing problem for a revival.
On 13 October 2026, Indian equities staged a sharp rebound, led by a powerful rally in IT stocks that lifted overall sentiment. The Nifty 50 surged 358.60 points or 1.60% to close at 22,721.95, while the Sensex advanced 1,109.10 points or 1.54% to 73,033.78.