Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 14 October

The cat and mouse game continues to keep us guessing on where the trends are going to move thus making it very challenging for us to take the next step. However, in the current scenario we can note that the overall trends have not matured and is causing problem for a revival.
The cat and mouse game continues to keep us guessing on where the trends are going to move thus making it very challenging for us to take the next step. However, in the current scenario we can note that the overall trends have not matured and is causing problem for a revival.
On 13 October 2026, Indian equities staged a sharp rebound, led by a powerful rally in IT stocks that lifted overall sentiment. The Nifty 50 surged 358.60 points or 1.60% to close at 22,721.95, while the Sensex advanced 1,109.10 points or 1.54% to 73,033.78.
On 13 October 2026, Indian equities staged a sharp rebound, led by a powerful rally in IT stocks that lifted overall sentiment. The Nifty 50 surged 358.60 points or 1.60% to close at 22,721.95, while the Sensex advanced 1,109.10 points or 1.54% to 73,033.78.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
ECLERX (Cmp 1964.50)
ECLERX: Buy above ₹1970, stop ₹1870 target ₹2225 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended:eClerx Services Ltd. is a global business process management (BPM), automation, and data analytics company . Since July 2026 the stock drifted into a consolidation mode. Despite the market and after correcting by nearly 10% the stock has reached some important support region around 1780. The revival seen from lower levels has been encouraging. A strong thrust always attract some buying interest and support from Relative Strength Index(RSI) could help the prices rebound. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 37.21,
- 52-week high: ₹2492.98
- Volume: 505.64K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1500, resistance at ₹2500.
- Risk factors: Client Concentration Risk,Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Threats and Talent Attrition & Wage Inflation.
- Buy : above ₹1970.
- Stop loss: ₹1870.
- Target price: ₹2225 (2 Months)
MEESHO (Cmp 240.67)
MEESHO: Buy above ₹241, stop ₹228 target ₹269 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Meesho Limited is a major Indian e-commerce marketplace founded in December 2015. There has been steady higher high higher low formation as the dips into the TS & KS bands to generate a revival facing resistance on every rise. This counter has been in a steady uptrend. The recent decline seen in this counter into the bands has found some strong demand to the head higher once again. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) not giving up we can expect the upward drive to continue.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 77.94,
- 52-week high: ₹254.40,
- Volume: 19.62M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹220, resistance at ₹275.
- Risk factors: Unprofitable Track Record, Intense Market Competition and Regulatory and Evolving Compliance Pressures.
- Buy : above ₹241
- Stop loss: ₹228
- Target price: ₹269 (2 Months)
SHYAMMETL (Cmp 1097.60)
SHYAMMETL: Buy above ₹1098, stop ₹1045 target ₹1210 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended:SHYAMMETL is one of India's leading integrated metal producers and conglomerates. There has been steady rounding pattern formation at the Kumo clouds and facing resistance on every rise. This counter has been in a steady downtrend. Post the recent decline seen in this counter into the Kumo cloud has found some strong demand to the downside. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) not giving up we can expect the upward drive to continue.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 57.94,
- 52-week high: ₹1146.95,
- Volume: 230.29K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1020, resistance at ₹1300.
- Risk factors: State-Controlled Pricing & Taxation and input cost pressure.
- Buy : above ₹1098
- Stop loss: ₹1045
- Target price: ₹1210 (2 Months)
Stock market recap
The Nifty IT index jumped over 5 percent, driven by optimism around HCL Technologies’ earnings, underscoring investor preference for sectors with earnings visibility. Realty, FMCG, PSU banks, autos, metals, and media also ended higher, while pharma was the only sectoral laggard, slipping 0.05 percent.
Market experts noted that the nearly 8 percent decline in India VIX signaled easing near-term uncertainty, though small-cap weakness suggested uneven risk appetite. Broader sentiment was tempered by elevated crude oil prices at USD 104.55 per barrel and retail inflation at 5.54 percent, which could pressure margins. The rupee extended its rebound, trading in the mid-95s, aided by RBI’s intervention to stabilize flows.
Outlook for trading
Hesitation continues to be one of the key dominating emotion that curbs the strong resolve to move higher. As the trends attempt to hold over the next few days the long body candle revival has once again assured that the trends are beginning to take shape as a steady buying participation was witnessed through the day! The rupee has begun to cool off as global markets are now getting settled with the volatility after the central bank tightened the screws on speculative bets against the currency, putting it on track for its best single-day gain in a while, when policymakers had also resorted to extraordinary measures to stabilize it.
Technical indicators showed momentum improving, with Nifty reclaiming the 22,700 mark and immediate support seen at 22,600–22,450, while resistance lies near 22,800–22,900. The India VIX fell nearly 8 percent, signaling easing near-term uncertainty, though small-cap weakness suggested uneven risk appetite. Macro concerns persisted, with Brent crude holding above USD 104 per barrel and retail inflation at 5.54 percent, raising caution over margins and policy flexibility. The rupee extended its rebound, trading in the mid-95s, supported by RBI’s intervention. Overall, the session reflected renewed bullish momentum, driven by earnings optimism and sectoral breadth.
Overall, the session reflected strong momentum, with Nifty reclaiming 22,700 and immediate support seen at 22,600–22,450, while resistance lies near 22,800–22,900.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.