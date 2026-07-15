Tremors continue to be felt across the board as the market took the wind out of our sails yet again. The constant volatility that we are now subjected too is resulting in high level of confusion. As uncertainty is very much present in the system the steps ahead will be more measured.
Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 15 July
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 15 July. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
Tremors continue to be felt across the board as the market took the wind out of our sails yet again. The constant volatility that we are now subjected too is resulting in high level of confusion. As uncertainty is very much present in the system the steps ahead will be more measured.
About the Author
Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
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