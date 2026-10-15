Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 15 October

The cat and mouse game continues to keep us guessing on where the trends are going to move thus making it very challenging for us to take the next step. However, in the current scenario we can note that the overall trends have not matured and is causing problem for a revival.
On 14 October 2026, Indian equities reflected a mix of volatility and cautious optimism. The Nifty 50 closed at 22,622.70, down 99.25 points or 0.44%, after oscillating between 22,558.95 and 22,757.95 during the session. The Sensex also slipped modestly, mirroring profit-booking in select heavyweights.