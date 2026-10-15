Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 15 October

Outlook for trading

Hesitation continues to be one of the key dominating emotion that curbs the strong resolve to move higher. As the trends attempt to hold over the next few days the long body candle revival has once again assured that the trends are beginning to take shape as a steady buying participation was witnessed through the day! The rupee has begun to cool off as global markets are now getting settled with the volatility after the central bank tightened the screws on speculative bets against the currency, putting it on track for its best single-day gain in a while, when policymakers had also resorted to extraordinary measures to stabilise it.