Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 15 October

The cat and mouse game continues to keep us guessing on where the trends are going to move thus making it very challenging for us to take the next step. However, in the current scenario we can note that the overall trends have not matured and is causing problem for a revival.
The cat and mouse game continues to keep us guessing on where the trends are going to move thus making it very challenging for us to take the next step. However, in the current scenario we can note that the overall trends have not matured and is causing problem for a revival.
On 14 October 2026, Indian equities reflected a mix of volatility and cautious optimism. The Nifty 50 closed at 22,622.70, down 99.25 points or 0.44%, after oscillating between 22,558.95 and 22,757.95 during the session. The Sensex also slipped modestly, mirroring profit-booking in select heavyweights.
On 14 October 2026, Indian equities reflected a mix of volatility and cautious optimism. The Nifty 50 closed at 22,622.70, down 99.25 points or 0.44%, after oscillating between 22,558.95 and 22,757.95 during the session. The Sensex also slipped modestly, mirroring profit-booking in select heavyweights.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
ICICIGI (Cmp 1713)
ICICIGI: Buy above ₹1720, stop ₹1650 target ₹1910 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited is the largest private sector general (non-life) insurance company in India. Since July 2026 the stock has been in a correction mode. As the market showed signs of revival and after correcting by nearly 10% the stock has reached some important support region around 1440. The revival seen from lower levels has been encouraging. A strong thrust always attract some buying interest and support from Relative Strength Index(RSI) could help the prices rebound. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 35.31,
- 52-week high: ₹2064.15
- Volume: 505.64K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1620, resistance at ₹2100.
- Risk factors: Concentration in motor segment, data security & privacy vulnerabilities and investment portfolio fluctuations.
- Buy : above ₹1720.
- Stop loss: ₹1650.
- Target price: ₹1910 (2 Months)
BHEL (Cmp 464)
BHEL: Buy above ₹466, stop ₹439 target ₹510 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is India’s largest state-owned engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors. There has been a long period of consolidation and ahead of the numbers some upward drift had already emerged. The strong breakout above consolidation supported by increasing volumes has created a new opportunity. With strong Q2 numbers to support and with the support from the bands strong demand could emerge to the head higher once again. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) also not giving up we can expect the upward drive to continue.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 66.84,
- 52-week high: ₹455.90,
- Volume: 37.46M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹420, resistance at ₹550.
- Risk factors: Long-Gestation Projects, Intense Market Competition and Regulatory and Evolving Compliance Pressures.
- Buy : above ₹466
- Stop loss: ₹439
- Target price: ₹510 (2 Months)
FIRSTCRY (Cmp 181.65)
FIRSTCRY: Buy above ₹183, stop ₹175 target ₹201 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: FirstCry (legally known as Brainbees Solutions Limited) is India's largest omnichannel retail platform for mothers, babies, and kids' products. There has been steady decline since last one year. However, as the markets are now showing some signs of revival the stock is also bottoming out making a double bottom. A small hint at a potential upmove that could unfold in the coming days. Look for initiating a buy.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 74.55,
- 52-week high: ₹369.65,
- Volume: 1.92M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1020, resistance at ₹1300.
- Risk factors: State-Controlled Pricing & Taxation and input cost pressure.
- Buy : above ₹183
- Stop loss: ₹175
- Target price: ₹201 (2 Months)
Stock market recap
The broader chart shows Nifty struggling to sustain above 22,700, with momentum indicators like RSI hovering near 43, suggesting subdued strength and limited conviction among buyers.
Recent sessions have highlighted sectoral divergence. IT stocks staged a strong rebound earlier in the week, driven by earnings optimism, while banking and realty indices provided support. However, metals, pharma, and PSU banks have remained under pressure, keeping benchmarks capped. Small-cap indices continue to outperform, signaling selective risk appetite despite headline weakness.
Macro concerns persist, with crude oil prices elevated above USD 104 per barrel and retail inflation at 5.54 percent, raising caution over margins and policy flexibility. The rupee has extended its rebound, aided by RBI’s intervention, but global cues remain mixed.
Outlook for trading
Hesitation continues to be one of the key dominating emotion that curbs the strong resolve to move higher. As the trends attempt to hold over the next few days the long body candle revival has once again assured that the trends are beginning to take shape as a steady buying participation was witnessed through the day! The rupee has begun to cool off as global markets are now getting settled with the volatility after the central bank tightened the screws on speculative bets against the currency, putting it on track for its best single-day gain in a while, when policymakers had also resorted to extraordinary measures to stabilise it.
From a technical perspective, Nifty remains in a consolidation phase after recent volatility. The index closed at 22,622, slipping 0.44%, and continues to oscillate within a broad 22,450–22,900 band. Price action shows repeated attempts to reclaim 22,700, but selling pressure near resistance has capped upside momentum. The candlestick structure reflects indecision, with intraday recoveries failing to sustain into the close.
Overall, the market is consolidating within a 22,450–22,900 band, with momentum yet to confirm a decisive breakout. Traders remain watchful of earnings flows and global developments to gauge near-term direction.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.