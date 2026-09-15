Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 15 September

Between 7 September and 11 September 2026, Indian equities remained under pressure, marking the fifth consecutive week of weakness. The Nifty slipped 1.15% to close at 23,897.70, while the Sensex lost nearly 0.97% to end at 76,515.43. Elevated crude oil prices, persistent global uncertainties, and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment throughout the week.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
INDOCO (Cmp 263)
- Why it’s recommended: Indoco Remedies Ltd. is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai, India, that manufactures and markets finished dosage formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Since July 2026 the stock has been making higher low and steadily heading higher . The news of preference shares has one again triggered some interest as the volumes have picked up suggesting more upward traction. With the Average Directional Index firmly inching higher , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 20.50,
- 52-week high: ₹327.65,
- Volume: 5M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹222, resistance at ₹263.
- Risk factors: Regulatory compliance, high debt levels, manufacturing disruptions, and foreign exchange volatility.
- Buy: above ₹265.
- Stop loss: ₹240.
- Target price: ₹295 (2 Months)
AVALON (Cmp 2264.50)
- Why it’s recommended: Avalon Technologies Limited is an integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) company headquartered in Chennai, India, that delivers precision-engineered box-build solutions. After some strong upward traction, the rise since April 2026 has been quite prolific, and the recent market conditions have led to some small profit booking. However, the recent pullback in momentum while prices are holding good indicates that we can expect the upward drive to continue.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 161.81,
- 52-week high: ₹2422,
- Volume: 334.74K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2080, resistance at ₹2700.
- Risk factors: High working capital intensity, customer and geographic concentration, import dependence, and execution risks.
- Buy : above ₹2270
- Stop loss: ₹2150
- Target price: ₹2495 (2 Months)
SOMANYCERA (Cmp 565.20)
- Why it’s recommended: Somany Ceramics is a leading Indian building materials company that manufactures and trades ceramic and vitrified tiles, sanitaryware, and bath fittings. In 2026, the stock has recovered well from the lower levels, the last few weeks have been spent in consolidation, and the recent revival indicates some fresh momentum. Strong domestic demand and higher gas prices have shifted the focus to organised players. As the prices have given a strong closing with a long body candle, we can now look for some positive vibes to extend.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 19.56,
- 52-week high: ₹576.25,
- Volume: 101.28K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹500, resistance at ₹750.
- Risk factors: Raw material and natural gas price volatility, real estate sector cyclicality, and intense market competition.
- Buy: above ₹568
- Stop loss: ₹530
- Target price: ₹625 (2 Months)
Stock Market Recap
Between 7 September and 11 September 2026, Indian equities remained under pressure, marking the fifth consecutive week of weakness. The Nifty slipped 1.15% to close at 23,897.70, while the Sensex lost nearly 0.97% to end at 76,515.43. Elevated crude oil prices, persistent global uncertainties, and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment throughout the week. The Nifty Bank showed relative resilience, easing only 0.22% to 57,369.65, supported by selective buying in banking stocks.