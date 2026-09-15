Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 15 September

To get a better perspective, we dipped into a lower timeframe to find out how to action the current condition, and we note that the volatility is bound to persist, and the absence of rebound from lower channel support, as we have been highlighting for the past few weeks, indicates that the trends will remain volatile. The RSI shown on the daily chart of Nifty is indicating that the underlying weakness continues to persist and hence it's best to have a measured approach as we participate in the market. The lower bounds continue to remain around 23800, which remains a challenge, and unless this is given up decisively, we should be looking to use a dip buy and rally sell approach to participate. The only solace that one can gather from the sudden revival that we witnessed on Friday is the exit of some weekly positions.