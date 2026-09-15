Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 15 September

Between 7 September and 11 September 2026, Indian equities remained under pressure, marking the fifth consecutive week of weakness. The Nifty slipped 1.15% to close at 23,897.70, while the Sensex lost nearly 0.97% to end at 76,515.43. Elevated crude oil prices, persistent global uncertainties, and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment throughout the week.
Between 7 September and 11 September 2026, Indian equities remained under pressure, marking the fifth consecutive week of weakness. The Nifty slipped 1.15% to close at 23,897.70, while the Sensex lost nearly 0.97% to end at 76,515.43. Elevated crude oil prices, persistent global uncertainties, and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment throughout the week.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
INDOCO (Cmp 263)
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
INDOCO (Cmp 263)
- Why it’s recommended: Indoco Remedies Ltd. is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai, India, that manufactures and markets finished dosage formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Since July 2026 the stock has been making higher low and steadily heading higher . The news of preference shares has one again triggered some interest as the volumes have picked up suggesting more upward traction. With the Average Directional Index firmly inching higher , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 20.50,
- 52-week high: ₹327.65,
- Volume: 5M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹222, resistance at ₹263.
- Risk factors: Regulatory compliance, high debt levels, manufacturing disruptions, and foreign exchange volatility.
- Buy: above ₹265.
- Stop loss: ₹240.
- Target price: ₹295 (2 Months)
AVALON (Cmp 2264.50)
- Why it’s recommended: Avalon Technologies Limited is an integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) company headquartered in Chennai, India, that delivers precision-engineered box-build solutions. After some strong upward traction, the rise since April 2026 has been quite prolific, and the recent market conditions have led to some small profit booking. However, the recent pullback in momentum while prices are holding good indicates that we can expect the upward drive to continue.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 161.81,
- 52-week high: ₹2422,
- Volume: 334.74K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2080, resistance at ₹2700.
- Risk factors: High working capital intensity, customer and geographic concentration, import dependence, and execution risks.
- Buy : above ₹2270
- Stop loss: ₹2150
- Target price: ₹2495 (2 Months)
SOMANYCERA (Cmp 565.20)
- Why it’s recommended: Somany Ceramics is a leading Indian building materials company that manufactures and trades ceramic and vitrified tiles, sanitaryware, and bath fittings. In 2026, the stock has recovered well from the lower levels, the last few weeks have been spent in consolidation, and the recent revival indicates some fresh momentum. Strong domestic demand and higher gas prices have shifted the focus to organised players. As the prices have given a strong closing with a long body candle, we can now look for some positive vibes to extend.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 19.56,
- 52-week high: ₹576.25,
- Volume: 101.28K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹500, resistance at ₹750.
- Risk factors: Raw material and natural gas price volatility, real estate sector cyclicality, and intense market competition.
- Buy: above ₹568
- Stop loss: ₹530
- Target price: ₹625 (2 Months)
Stock Market Recap
Between 7 September and 11 September 2026, Indian equities remained under pressure, marking the fifth consecutive week of weakness. The Nifty slipped 1.15% to close at 23,897.70, while the Sensex lost nearly 0.97% to end at 76,515.43. Elevated crude oil prices, persistent global uncertainties, and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment throughout the week. The Nifty Bank showed relative resilience, easing only 0.22% to 57,369.65, supported by selective buying in banking stocks.
Sectoral performance was mixed, with Pharma and Healthcare offering some stability, while IT, FMCG, Realty, and Metals faced selling pressure. Broader markets outperformed, with midcaps and smallcaps managing modest gains, and over 180 stocks hitting fresh 52-week highs, reflecting strength in select pockets. Technically, the Nifty slipped below the 24,000 mark, forming lower highs on weekly charts, signalling short-term weakness. Analysts expect consolidation to continue, with key support around 23,700–23,800 and resistance near 24,000.
Outlook for Trading
Global cues continue to test the patience of financial markets, keeping traders on edge with a mix of uncertainty and volatility. Elevated crude oil prices remain a persistent concern, adding pressure to inflationary expectations and weighing on sentiment across emerging economies. At the same time, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and shifting signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rate policy have amplified caution. Weakness in global equities, coupled with fluctuating bond yields and currency movements, has further complicated the outlook, leaving investors hesitant to commit aggressively. While occasional positive triggers such as resilient economic data or easing commodity prices provide short-lived relief, the broader narrative remains one of consolidation and defensive positioning. In this environment, patience and discipline are being tested, as markets await clearer direction from global central banks and geopolitical developments before resuming a sustained trend.
This has now impacted the trends as they begin to drag the market lower, as we see the second week in succession on the weekly charts, where the prices are closing below the MA Bands that had held the prices between the bands. However, the negative pressure that we have been witnessing is now beginning to show its impact. The higher timeframe charts are clearly indicating that the trends are under pressure and the inability to reclaim 24500 redefines this level as an important zone to close on a weekly basis.
To get a better perspective, we dipped into a lower timeframe to find out how to action the current condition, and we note that the volatility is bound to persist, and the absence of rebound from lower channel support, as we have been highlighting for the past few weeks, indicates that the trends will remain volatile. The RSI shown on the daily chart of Nifty is indicating that the underlying weakness continues to persist and hence it's best to have a measured approach as we participate in the market. The lower bounds continue to remain around 23800, which remains a challenge, and unless this is given up decisively, we should be looking to use a dip buy and rally sell approach to participate. The only solace that one can gather from the sudden revival that we witnessed on Friday is the exit of some weekly positions.
There is no attempt to cover the shorts; the lack of buying interest is keeping the lid on the recovery scenario. With the continued attempt to head into a weak zone out of a ranging action, a possible short covering action may emerge today. Now, we can observe that Nifty would look at 23650, which is the immediate resistance as we head into the last trading day of the week. The trends seem brittle, so one has to be wary of what lies ahead.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.