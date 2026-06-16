Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 16 June

Established in 1961, Gabriel India Limited is the flagship auto-ancillary company of the ANAND Group. It is a leading manufacturer in the ride control segment, producing shock absorbers, struts, and front forks for two-wheelers, passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and railways. Following a strong surge since April 2026, the stock experienced mild profit booking before finding steady support near the Ichimoku cloud region. It has managed to hold its highs despite recent market fluctuations, and the formation of a long-bodied bullish candle indicates genuine buying interest at lower levels, signaling potential for further upside.