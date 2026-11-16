Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 16 November

Stock market recap: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday, snapping a three-day rally amid expectations of a Reserve Bank of India rate hike next month after retail inflation surged to 6.09% in October.
The Sensex dropped 318.56 points to settle at 81,592.45, while the Nifty 50 closed 155.05 points lower at 25,144.30.
This is the first major decline for both the benchmark indices this month.
Among the Sensex constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics, NTPC, Trent and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.
Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were among the winners.