Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 16 November

Why it’s recommended: ⁠ Honasa Consumer Ltd is an Indian digital-first house of brands in the beauty and personal care sector. The stock has been witnessing a volatile phase but is slowly and steadily climbing higher. After a brief consolidation , the strong Q1 results have once again given a new phase of life to the prices. The rounding at higher levels and the gap up is now indicating a potential to move higher. Taking a look at the Relative Strength Index we can note that there is no sign of let up in momentum. A break above 480 could now be a key event that is now initiating us to go long.