Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 16 November

Stock market recap: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday, snapping a three-day rally amid expectations of a Reserve Bank of India rate hike next month after retail inflation surged to 6.09% in October.
Stock market recap: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday, snapping a three-day rally amid expectations of a Reserve Bank of India rate hike next month after retail inflation surged to 6.09% in October.
The Sensex dropped 318.56 points to settle at 81,592.45, while the Nifty 50 closed 155.05 points lower at 25,144.30.
The Sensex dropped 318.56 points to settle at 81,592.45, while the Nifty 50 closed 155.05 points lower at 25,144.30.
This is the first major decline for both the benchmark indices this month.
Among the Sensex constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics, NTPC, Trent and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.
Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were among the winners.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
ENGINERSIN (current market price ₹359.70)
- Why it’s recommended: Engineers India Ltd (EIL), founded in 1965, is a premier Indian public sector Navratna engineering consultancy company providing turnkey project management, design, and procurement services primarily in the oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors. The sharp declines seen since last few months have been laid to rest with a and a revival post consolidation is indicating a strong recovery. On the Daily charts we also found a range breakout getting formed leading to a sustained revival. With a push beyond the cloud region and a strong upside has emerged in the previous trading sessions. Buy.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 17.46,
- 52-week high: ₹255.25,
- Volume: 2.94M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹290, resistance at ₹400.
- Risk factors: High debt, volatile raw material costs (due to heavy imports), foreign exchange fluctuations, intense competition in the commodity PVC market, seasonal demand swings.
- Buy: above ₹363.
- Stop loss: ₹348.
- Target price: ₹398 (2 Months)
HONASA (current market price ₹501.95)
- Why it’s recommended: Honasa Consumer Ltd is an Indian digital-first house of brands in the beauty and personal care sector. The stock has been witnessing a volatile phase but is slowly and steadily climbing higher. After a brief consolidation , the strong Q1 results have once again given a new phase of life to the prices. The rounding at higher levels and the gap up is now indicating a potential to move higher. Taking a look at the Relative Strength Index we can note that there is no sign of let up in momentum. A break above 480 could now be a key event that is now initiating us to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 60.95
- 52-week high: ₹509.90
- Volume: 12.43M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹420, resistance at ₹610.
- Risk factors: Flagship Dependency, No Owned Factories and Distribution Scaling Bottlenecks.
- Buy : above ₹503.
- Stop loss: ₹473.
- Target price: ₹560 (2 Months)
AUBANK (current market price ₹967)
- Why it’s recommended: AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is India's largest small finance bank that began in 1996 as a vehicle finance company. After testing important resistance zones around 1,100, prices have finally given a closing above it with a long body candle suggesting a strong bullish bias. We can see now that the strong thrust on the back of volumes can augur well for the prices. With the prices are reflecting a sustained buying and the Private Banking sector showing strong resilience we consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 23.10,
- 52-week high: ₹1144.65,
- Volume: 1.76M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹850, resistance at ₹1250.
- Risk factors: Unsecured portfolio expansion, elevated credit costs and lower casa ratio compared to peers.
- Buy : above ₹970
- Stop loss: ₹915.
- Target price: ₹1,080 (2 Months)
How the stock market performed on 13 November
On 13 November, the benchmark Nifty 50 ended its three-day winning streak, falling 155.05 points, or 0.61%, to settle at 25,144.30. The index opened at 25,209.85 and traded between an intraday high of 25,246.35 and a low of 25,054.40. Sentiment turned cautious amid widespread profit-booking and mounting macroeconomic concerns, with October retail inflation surging to 6.09%, above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit.
Market breadth remained weak, with 38 of the 50 Nifty constituents ending in the red. Financial, auto and metal stocks came under pressure, with Shriram Finance, Grasim and Mahindra & Mahindra among the top laggards. Defensive stocks offered some support, led by gains in Eicher Motors, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints. Overall, inflationary concerns and uncertainty over the interest rate trajectory weighed on domestic equities.
Outlook for trading
The easing of Brent crude prices towards $90-a-barrel range has helped temper concerns over inflation and pressure on India's external accounts. However, investors remain watchful of domestic macroeconomic data and signals from global central banks.
Despite some profit-booking after the recent rally, buying interest at lower levels has helped the Nifty recover from intraday lows, suggesting that the underlying demand remains intact. Immediate support is now seen around 25,200, while resistance is placed near 25,800. Banking stocks continue to provide leadership, even as investors selectively book profits in sectors that have outperformed in recent weeks.
The broader technical undertone remains positive, with the index retaining its bullish structure despite entering a consolidation phase. Momentum indicators remain elevated, but such readings are not unusual during strong trending markets and do not necessarily signal an imminent reversal. With support levels gradually moving higher and buying emerging on dips, the broader strategy remains to stay positioned on the long side, while keeping an eye on the immediate support zone.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.