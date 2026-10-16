Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 16 October

We could now look at holding on to a dip buy opportunity and one should hold on to the bullish bias as the gap region now around 22800 could now be the revised support zone for the reaction that may emerge in the coming sessions. The last two sessions we are observing that the dips that emerge a buying interest on dip fuelled a strong surge. In coming sessions, we now have a clear zone defined for longs where Nifty would if exceeds 23100 which we have been mentioning , the next stop is at 23500 as the immediate resistance to breach.