Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 16 October

Finally, some help from overseas stepped in to arrest the decline. A challenging scenario emerges ahead of us as we try to balance this delicate situation to ensure that we are able to take the recovery and move ahead swiftly. Important zones have been reached , we now need to sustain.
On 15 October, 2026, Indian equities staged a sharp rebound in morning trade, with benchmarks surging over 1% each while mid- and small-cap indices lagged. The Sensex jumped nearly 1,400 points to an intraday high of 74,144, and the Nifty 50 climbed close to 400 points to touch 23,001.