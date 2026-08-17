Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 17 August

Stock market recap: Between 10 and 14 August, the markets witnessed a phase of consolidation marked by volatility and cautious investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.8% to close at 24,366, while the Sensex lost 0.6% to settle at 78,009, reflecting profit-taking after recent gains.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
SUMICHEM (Cmp 564.95)
- Why it’s recommended: Sumitomo Chemical India is a prominent Mumbai-headquartered agrochemical and specialty products company incorporated in 2000. Despite steady profit booking, the prices are taking support at the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen lines and are slowly heading higher. The strong Q1 numbers and the sector revival are adding to the buying interest that is generating a upward bias. The burst of volume above its value area resistance 490 has been attracting some buying interest to stage a fresh breakout. With the Relative Strength Index firmly above 60, it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 48.61
- 52-week high: ₹617.50,
- Volume: 487.67K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹480, resistance at ₹650.
- Risk factors: Risks tied to weather dependency, raw material cost volatility, regulatory shifts, and global agrochemical pricing
- Buy: above ₹567.
- Stop loss: ₹535.
- Target price: ₹625 (2 Months)
HAVELLS (Cmp 1298)
- Why it’s recommended: Havells India is a top fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) company and power distribution equipment maker based in Noida, India. offering home appliances, cables, wires, lighting, fans, and switchgear. After declining for almost a year, prices are turning around, with a strong revival evident here. Some help with a sector turnaround is visible. A rounding pattern breakout with some steady volumes, which indicates that the steady muted results over the last few quarters have started getting discounted in the recovery, clearly indicating that the trends are now reviving. Consider going long
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 49.32,
- 52-week high: ₹1622.70,
- Volume: 834.72K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1200, resistance at ₹1500.
- Risk factors: Raw material price volatility (copper, aluminium), seasonal demand swings affecting cooling and Lloyd consumer products, intense competition in the electrical and consumer durables sector.
- Buy: above ₹1300
- Stop loss: ₹1240
- Target price: ₹1425 (2 Months)
HONASA (Cmp 502.80)
- Why it’s recommended: Honasa Consumer is an Indian digital-first house of brands in the beauty and personal care sector. The stock has been experiencing volatility but is slowly and steadily climbing higher. After a brief consolidation , the strong Q1 results have once again given a new phase of life to the prices. The rounding at higher levels and the gap up is now indicating a potential to move higher. Taking a look at the Relative Strength Index we can note that there is no sign of let up in momentum. A break above 480 could now be a key event that is now initiating us to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 69.68
- 52-week high: ₹509.90
- Volume: 22.43M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹420, resistance at ₹610.
- Risk factors: Flagship Dependency, No-Owned Factories, and Distribution Scaling Bottlenecks.
- Buy: above ₹505.
- Stop loss: ₹480.
- Target price: ₹570.
Stock Market Recap
Between 10 August and 14 August, the NSE witnessed a phase of consolidation marked by volatility and cautious investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.8% to close at 24,366, while the Sensex lost 0.6% to settle at 78,009, reflecting profit-taking after recent gains. Sectoral performance was mixed: IT and consumer discretionary stocks showed resilience on the back of strong quarterly updates and expectations of softer U.S. interest rates, while financials, realty, and energy lagged due to crude oil volatility and cautious credit outlooks.