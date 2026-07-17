Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 17 July

Continued volatility is taking its toll on the sentiment. With the bias oscillating quite viciously, we need to stay light but keep participating as the trends are indicating a potential to the upside but is waiting for the right trigger.
Indian equity benchmarks ended flat on 16 July after a volatile session. The Sensex closed marginally higher at 77,186.87, while the Nifty slipped 5.75 points to 24,072.75. Early gains driven by IT and select heavyweights faded as profit booking and weak global cues weighed on sentiment. Broader markets underperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.4% and Smallcap 100 largely unchanged.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
TANLA (Cmp 588.30)
TANLA: Buy above ₹590, stop ₹563 target ₹645 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Tanla Platforms Ltd is an Indian multinational cloud communications company, they enable enterprises to securely engage with customers via SMS, Voice, email, WhatsApp, and RCS. The selloff over the last few weeks looks to have pushed the prices into oversold territory formation of a long body candle with volumes after a period of consolidation giving a breakout augurs well for the prices in the counter over the next few days. The momentum is showing a gradual advance indicating us to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 56.17,
- 52-week high: ₹765.75,
- Volume: 2.39M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹475, resistance at ₹765.
- Risk factors: Regulatory shifts, intense competition, technological obsolescence, and cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
- Buy : above ₹590.
- Stop loss: ₹563.
- Target price: ₹645 (2 Months)
ZYDUSWELL (Cmp 601.90)
ZYDUSWELL: Buy above ₹603, stop ₹570 target ₹670 (Multiday)