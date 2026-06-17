Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 17 June

Stock market recap: The rally on Dalal Street extended into a third straight session on Tuesday as investors cheered the US-Iran peace deal and the resulting decline in crude oil prices, easing concerns over inflation and economic growth, particularly for oil-importing economies such as India.
The BSE Sensex rose 544 points, or 0.71%, to close at 76,809, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 135.25 points, or 0.57%, to settle at 23,989. The benchmark indices have advanced about 4% over the past three sessions, buoyed by optimism surrounding the peace agreement and the prospect of lower energy costs.
Stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
KPIL (current market price ₹1365.70)
- Why it’s recommended: Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL), is a leading global engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, executing major infrastructure projects across power transmission, railways, oil & gas, and urban mobility. The stock declined all through the year. The rallies were sold into but th stock consolidated in May and is now showing some strong buying interest leading to a sharp breakout on Monday. With some upward revival in Relative Strength Index (RSI) to cross above 60 after a while , we can look initiating long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 28.04,
- 52-week high: ₹1335.60,
- Volume: 2.43M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1300, resistance at ₹1500.
- Risk factors: Working capital intensity, global execution challenges, commodity price volatility, and dependency on public capital expenditures.
- Buy : above ₹1366.
- Stop loss: ₹1320.
- Target price: ₹1485 (2 Months)
DLF (current market prices ₹629.30)
- Why it’s recommended: DLF Ltd is India’s largest publicly listed real estate company, headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. Founded in 1946, the company operates across residential, commercial, and retail segments, spanning 15 Indian states. After oscillating for a while in the last few weeks generating wide swings, the strong showing by the Baking sector provided some tailwind to produce a strong surge. The thrust has now pushed it above the recent range resistance around 620. A long body candle formation shows some genuine buying build up at lower levels with a potential to move higher.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 41.79,
- 52-week high: ₹882,
- Volume: 5.39M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹591, resistance at ₹730.
- Risk factors: High concentration in the Gurugram and Delhi-NCR markets, the cyclical nature of the real estate industry.
- Buy : above ₹630
- Stop loss: ₹611
- Target price: ₹695 (2 Months)