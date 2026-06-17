Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 17 June

MMTC Ltd is one of India's largest public sector trading bodies and a leading international trading house. The trends dipped sharply in march to generated a V-shaped recovery in the last few days to slip into consolidation. The announcement of the Union cabinet approved an incentive scheme to replace old trucks and buses in the Delhi-NCR region generated a strong demand in this counter to push it beyond important resistance zones. With the Relative strength Index firmly headed higher with volumes indicate a potential upward bias.