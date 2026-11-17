Why it’s recommended: ⁠ K.P.R. Mill Ltd is one of India's largest vertically integrated apparel and textile manufacturing conglomerates. The stock has been witnessing a volatile phase but is slowly and steadily climbing higher. After a brief consolidation , the strong Q2 results have once again given a new phase of life to the prices. The sharp thrust above the value resistance zones is now indicating a potential to move higher. Taking a look at the Relative Strength Index we can note that there is no sign of let up in momentum. A break above 1,180 could now be a key event that is now initiating us to go long.