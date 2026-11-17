Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 rose on Monday, with the former gaining 512 points and the latter settling near 25,300, as financial, FMCG and oil and gas shares advanced amid sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.
The Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63%, to close at 82,104.79, while the Nifty gained 146.80 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 25,291.10.
Among Sensex constituents, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers.
Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, InterGlobe Aviation, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.