Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 rose on Monday, with the former gaining 512 points and the latter settling near 25,300, as financial, FMCG and oil and gas shares advanced amid sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.
Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 rose on Monday, with the former gaining 512 points and the latter settling near 25,300, as financial, FMCG and oil and gas shares advanced amid sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.
The Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63%, to close at 82,104.79, while the Nifty gained 146.80 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 25,291.10.
The Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63%, to close at 82,104.79, while the Nifty gained 146.80 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 25,291.10.
Among Sensex constituents, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers.
Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, InterGlobe Aviation, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
KIMS (current market price ₹763.35)
- Why it’s recommended: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS Ltd) is one of India’s largest corporate healthcare providers, operating a chain of multi-specialty hospitals under the "KIMS Hospitals" brand. The last few months have seen a higher high higher low with the steady trendline support being formed at lower level clearly spelling out positive trends. As volume build up is steady the strong thrust seen on lately. With the Average Directional Index firmly headed higher with volumes indicate a potential upward bias.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 107.66,
- 52-week high: ₹858,
- Volume: 1.32M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹650, resistance at ₹850.
- Risk factors: Primarily driven by aggressive expansion, heavy debt burdens, and regional revenue concentrations.
- Buy : above ₹765.
- Stop loss: ₹710.
- Target price: ₹840 (2 Months)
GMRAIRPORT (current market price ₹ 101.80)
- Why it’s recommended: GMR Airports Ltd is India's largest private airport developer and operator and the second-largest private airport operator globally. After being under pressure for the last few weeks the prices have finally come out its shadow. The thrust above the clouds forming a marubozu candle is clearly suggesting more up-move. The steady support of the Relative Strength Index with a long body candle suggesting a strong bullish bias. We can see now that the strong thrust on the back of volumes can augur well for the prices. With the prices are reflecting a sustained buying and the Real Estate sector showing strong resilience we consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 211.47,
- 52-week high: ₹115.64,
- Volume: 13.99M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹93, resistance at ₹115.
- Risk factors: Unsecured portfolio expansion, elevated credit costs and lower casa ratio compared to peers.
- Buy: above ₹102
- Stop loss: ₹96.
- Target price: ₹113 (2 Months)
KPRMILL (current market price ₹1,211)
- Why it’s recommended: K.P.R. Mill Ltd is one of India's largest vertically integrated apparel and textile manufacturing conglomerates. The stock has been witnessing a volatile phase but is slowly and steadily climbing higher. After a brief consolidation , the strong Q2 results have once again given a new phase of life to the prices. The sharp thrust above the value resistance zones is now indicating a potential to move higher. Taking a look at the Relative Strength Index we can note that there is no sign of let up in momentum. A break above 1,180 could now be a key event that is now initiating us to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 48.57
- 52-week high: ₹1334
- Volume: 573.87K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,100, resistance at ₹1,400.
- Risk factors: Cyclicality of textile and sugar industries and raw material price volatility.
- Buy: above ₹1,215.
- Stop loss: ₹1,165.
- Target price: ₹1,340 (2 Months)
How the stock market performed on 16 November
Indian equities began the week on a positive note, with benchmark indices extending their recent gains despite mixed sectoral performance. On Monday, the Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63%, to close at 82,104.79, while the Nifty gained 146.80 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 25,291.10.
Sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and softer crude oil prices supported sentiment. FMCG and banking stocks led the gains, helping the benchmarks remain resilient through the session, although profit booking trimmed some of the intraday advances.
Sector-wise, FMCG emerged as the strongest performer, while banking, infrastructure, media and PSU bank stocks also attracted buying interest. In contrast, realty, pharma, metal, auto and energy stocks remained under pressure. The broader market underperformed the benchmarks, with the Midcap index declining 0.5% and the Smallcap index falling 1.1%, pointing to selective investor participation.
ITC, Tata Consumer Products, Nestle India, Apollo Hospitals and Max Healthcare led the gains, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki and Hindalco weighed on the market.
Despite the positive close in benchmark indices, overall market wealth declined as selling pressure in the broader market offset gains in index heavyweights. The rupee strengthened by 31 paise to close at 93.93 against the US dollar.
Technically, the Nifty continued to hold above the crucial 25,200 level, keeping its broader bullish structure intact. However, the divergence between benchmark indices and the broader market suggests that investors are increasingly favouring quality large-cap stocks amid selective profit booking.
Outlook for trading
The market has entered a consolidation phase after its recent rally, with the Nifty struggling to break through the immediate resistance at 25,500. This level also coincides with the maximum pain point, potentially capping further upside. Open interest data indicates additional resistance at higher levels, suggesting that a decisive breakout will be necessary to sustain the upward momentum.
Buying interest at lower levels has helped the market recover from intraday declines and move back towards the day's highs. Immediate support is now placed around 24,800, while resistance is seen near 25,800.
The Nifty's ability to sustain above 25,200 reinforces the prevailing positive momentum. Elevated momentum readings are common during strong trending phases and do not necessarily signal an immediate reversal. The market's ability to find buying support on declines suggests that the underlying demand remains healthy.
With the market continuing to follow a buy-on-dips strategy, traders may look to remain buyers while monitoring the key support and resistance levels. The broader undertone remains constructive, supported by institutional participation and improving liquidity, although selective profit booking and weakness in the broader market warrant caution.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.