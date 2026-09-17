Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 17 September

On 15 September 2026, broader markets came under sharp pressure as the Nifty Smallcap 100 index extended its losing streak to five sessions, slipping 2% intraday and ending the week down nearly 5%. This correction followed a strong six-month rally of 25%, highlighting the impact of persistent foreign outflows and global rate concerns on smaller companies.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
POLICYBZR (Cmp 1827.10)
POLICYBZR: Buy above ₹1830, stop ₹1740 target ₹2005 (Multiday)