Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 17 September

On 15 September 2026, broader markets came under sharp pressure as the Nifty Smallcap 100 index extended its losing streak to five sessions, slipping 2% intraday and ending the week down nearly 5%. This correction followed a strong six-month rally of 25%, highlighting the impact of persistent foreign outflows and global rate concerns on smaller companies.
On 15 September 2026, broader markets came under sharp pressure as the Nifty Smallcap 100 index extended its losing streak to five sessions, slipping 2% intraday and ending the week down nearly 5%. This correction followed a strong six-month rally of 25%, highlighting the impact of persistent foreign outflows and global rate concerns on smaller companies.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
POLICYBZR (Cmp 1827.10)
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
POLICYBZR (Cmp 1827.10)
POLICYBZR: Buy above ₹1830, stop ₹1740 target ₹2005 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: PB Fintech Limited, known as Policybazaar, is India's largest digital insurance and lending marketplace. Since July 2026 the stock has been making higher low and steadily heading higher . The news of preference shares has one again triggered some interest as the volumes have picked up suggesting more upward traction. With the Average Directional Index after a pullback and then reviving higher , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 188.20,
- 52-week high: ₹1964.65,
- Volume: 2.05M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1750, resistance at ₹2100.
- Risk factors: Regulatory compliance, high debt levels, manufacturing disruptions, and foreign exchange volatility.
- Buy : above ₹1830.
- Stop loss: ₹1740.
- Target price: ₹2005 (2 Months)
PVRINOX (Cmp 1254.60)
PVRINOX: Buy above ₹1260, stop ₹1210 target ₹1375 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: PVR INOX Limited is India's largest theatrical exhibition company, operating an extensive network of multiplex cinemas across hundreds of cities. After some strong upward traction, the rise since July 2026 has been quite prolific and the recent market condition lead to some small profit booking. However, the recent pullback in momentum while prices are holding good indicates that we can expect the upward drive to continue.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 32.72,
- 52-week high: ₹1284.50,
- Volume: 456.25K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1150, resistance at ₹1400.
- Risk factors: Content volatility, aggressive OTT streaming disruption, and heavy fixed lease obligations.
- Buy : above ₹1260
- Stop loss: ₹1210
- Target price: ₹1375 (2 Months)
ACE (Cmp 1149.70)
ACE: Buy above ₹1155, stop ₹1105 target ₹1265(Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. (ACE) is India's leading material handling and construction equipment manufacturing company. In 2026 the stock has recovered well from the lower levels , however the last few weeks have been spent in consolidation and the recent revival indicates some fresh momentum. Strong domestic demand and higher gas prices have shifted focus on organised players. As the prices have given a strong closing with a long body candle, we can now look for some positive vibes to extend.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 30.07,
- 52-week high: ₹1196,
- Volume: 425.40K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1080, resistance at ₹1350.
- Risk factors: Raw material and natural gas price volatility, real estate sector cyclicality, and intense market competition.
- Buy : above ₹1155
- Stop loss: ₹1105
- Target price: ₹1265 (2 Months)
Stock market recap
Selling was broad-based, with Afcons Infrastructure plunging 14% intraday, while Pine Labs, Tata Chemicals, Firstsource Solutions, Welspun Corp, Data Patterns (India), and Narayana Hrudayalaya dropped between 4–6%. Several counters, including Whirlpool of India, Ircon International, Brainbees Solutions, and Afcons Infrastructure, touched fresh 52-week lows.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers for the fifth straight session, offloading ₹2,977.86 crore worth of equities, while domestic institutions absorbed part of the pressure with net purchases of ₹2,686.05 crore. Elevated U.S. Treasury yields near 5% and Brent crude above $100 a barrel added to global risk aversion.
Benchmark indices also weakened, with the Nifty 50 down 1.19% and Sensex lower by 1.04% in the previous session, underscoring the cautious tone ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The combination of foreign portfolio outflows, higher yields, and elevated commodity prices remains a key driver of near-term volatility in Indian equities.
Outlook for trading
The temperament in the current market is seen dissipating as the overall trends are not able to generate a steady upward bias. In the last few days we have noted that the trends have been supressed and more of selling is keeping trends under check.
The formation of lower lows has taken away lot of market participants away. However, as we shift to the technical setup, we note that the trends are near June lows from where we staying confused due to the support offered by the lower levels. However, we should note that the trends are indicating some hesitation as the formation of smaller body candles are clearly emphasising the emergence of a trend that could appear at any time.
The momentum that is missing at the moment thus causing us to reconsider the overall market scenario. However, we should note that the trends are not going to emerge until there is some clear evidence of the geopolitical newsflow relating to the war nearing its end. At the current juncture we need to relook at how to position ourselves in this market as the trends are not going to be easy to decipher and will force us to be very selective in our approach.
We can observe that the current scenario is making an attempt to move out of a ranging action and a possible short covering action may emerge today. Now, we can observe that Nifty would look at 23600 which has now turned into next set of resistances for the recovery we can look at how to use every pullback to buy into.
At the moment the bearishness continues to drag the index lower at every attempt seen at recovery. Like we have been mentioning we see Nifty move below 23200 decisively the Open Interest data retains that 23300 as the Max Pain Point that will come into play. With ranging market in play, its best to tone down the participation.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.