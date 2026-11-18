Why it’s recommended: Welspun Living Limited is a global leader in home textiles and flooring solutions. Since August 2026 the stock has been witnessing sharp rise and with every pullback and the prices are taking support at the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen lines and are slowly heading higher. The strong Q1 numbers and the sector revival are adding to the buying interest that is generating a upward bias. The burst of volume above its value area resistance 260 has been attracting some buying interest to stage a fresh breakout. With the Directional Index firmly inching higher , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.