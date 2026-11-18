Stock market recap: Indian equity markets demonstrated resilience despite weak global cues and heightened volatility surrounding the weekly derivatives expiry.
Stock market recap: Indian equity markets demonstrated resilience despite weak global cues and heightened volatility surrounding the weekly derivatives expiry.
The Nifty continued to hold comfortably above the 25,000 mark, while the Sensex maintained its upward trajectory, reflecting underlying market strength.
The Nifty continued to hold comfortably above the 25,000 mark, while the Sensex maintained its upward trajectory, reflecting underlying market strength.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
WELSPUNLIV (Cmp 265.60)
- Why it’s recommended: Welspun Living Limited is a global leader in home textiles and flooring solutions. Since August 2026 the stock has been witnessing sharp rise and with every pullback and the prices are taking support at the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen lines and are slowly heading higher. The strong Q1 numbers and the sector revival are adding to the buying interest that is generating a upward bias. The burst of volume above its value area resistance 260 has been attracting some buying interest to stage a fresh breakout. With the Directional Index firmly inching higher , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 89.11
- 52-week high: ₹267.40,
- Volume: 12.24M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹230, resistance at ₹300.
- Risk factors: Heavy reliance on US retail market and cotton price volatility
- Buy: above ₹266.
- Stop loss: ₹253.
- Target price: ₹295 (2 Months)
DELHIVERY (Cmp 457.95)
- Why it’s recommended: Delhivery Ltd is India's largest fully integrated logistics and supply chain services provider, headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. After a steep selloff the stock is seen reviving. The intraday charts reveal that the trends ahead could shape up with new projects emerging. With steady support from ADX and DMI now fuelling some upside the Budget could provide some fuel. The volume surge seen is now hinting at some potential upward traction. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 136.94
- 52-week high: ₹490
- Volume: 7.5M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹400, resistance at ₹525.
- Risk factors: Fragmented market, reliance on network infrastructure, challenges in controlling operating costs, and volatile financial performance.
- Buy: above ₹458
- Stop loss: ₹435
- Target price: ₹495 (2 Months)
CHOLAFIN (Cmp 1884.70)
- Why it’s recommended: CholaFin is a leading Indian non-banking financial company (NBFC) providing vehicle finance, home loans, loans against property, and SME financing through over 1,700 branches across India. After some consolidation the prices took some time to stage an upmove and then has been contemplating the next move. Ahead of the numbers the strong thrust above its value area resistance 1850 has been overcome to attract some buying interest to stage a fresh breakout. With the Relative Strength Index support , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 28.53
- 52-week high: ₹1952,
- Volume: 1.59M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1741, resistance at ₹2300.
- Risk factors: Asset quality management, credit profile deterioration, regulatory transitions, and corporate governance scrutiny.
- Buy: above ₹1888.
- Stop loss: ₹1800.
- Target price: ₹2088 (2 Months)
Stock Market Today
On 17 November 2026, Indian equity markets demonstrated resilience despite weak global cues and heightened volatility surrounding the weekly derivatives expiry. After a muted start influenced by overnight declines in US technology stocks and weakness across Asian markets, domestic indices attracted steady buying interest, allowing benchmarks to trade firmly in positive territory through the session. Support from sustained foreign institutional inflows, easing crude oil prices, and continued optimism around the domestic growth outlook helped offset concerns arising from the global technology sell-off.
The Nifty continued to hold comfortably above the 25,000 mark, while the Sensex maintained its upward trajectory, reflecting underlying market strength. Banking stocks remained the primary drivers of the advance, with Bank Nifty scaling fresh record highs above the 62,000 level, supported by strong participation from both private and public sector lenders. Automobile and infrastructure stocks also witnessed healthy buying interest, whereas IT stocks underperformed amid concerns over global technology demand and weakness in semiconductor-related counters worldwide.
Outlook for Trading
Market breadth remained constructive, indicating broad participation despite selective sectoral pressure. Persistently strong FII inflows, lower crude oil prices, and improving liquidity conditions continued to reinforce investor confidence. However, elevated momentum readings and expiry-related positioning kept traders cautious, resulting in intermittent profit booking at higher levels. Options data suggested a strong support base near the 25,000 strike, while significant Call Open Interest around 25,500 continued to act as an immediate resistance zone.
Technically, the broader trend remains firmly bullish, with Nifty sustaining above key moving averages and holding its breakout levels. While near-term consolidation cannot be ruled out after the sharp rally witnessed over recent weeks, the overall market structure continues to favor the bulls. Any corrective decline towards support zones is likely to attract fresh buying interest, keeping the focus on whether Nifty can decisively move beyond the 25,500-resistance area in the sessions ahead.
Market continued to hold on to the high momentum, such readings are common during strong trending phases and do not necessarily signal an immediate reversal. Immediate continue to showcase support remains near 25200 mentioned in the earlier letter came to aid as market is showing some recovery from those zones. Hold on to a Buy on Dip view one should be looking to remain a Buyer.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.