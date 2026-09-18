Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 18 September

Indian equities ended largely flat as bargain buying after the recent selloff was offset by global headwinds from the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike, hawkish commentary, and elevated crude prices.
The Nifty 50 rose 0.23% to 23,270.6, while the Sensex slipped 0.03% to 74,314.59, after swinging higher intraday.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
JUBLFOOD (Cmp 480.20)
- Why it’s recommended: Jubilant FoodWorks Limited is India's largest food service company, operating an extensive network of quick-service and homegrown restaurant brands across multiple countries. There has been a constant attempt at recovery and the recent pullback saw some buying interest develop. Also, FMCG sector is seen reviving and now with an upgrade by Macquaire in the last month the future outlook is promising. The news of preference shares has one again triggered some interest as the volumes have picked up suggesting more upward traction. With the Average Directional Index after a pullback and then reviving higher , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 129.98,
- 52-week high: ₹635,
- Volume: 817.23K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹450, resistance at ₹700.
- Risk factors: Regulatory compliance, high debt levels, manufacturing disruptions, and foreign exchange volatility.
- Buy: above ₹485.
- Stop loss: ₹463.
- Target price: ₹525 (2 Months)
PFOCUS (Cmp 334.95)
- Why it’s recommended: Prime Focus Limited (PFOCUS) is an Indian-headquartered, world-leading independent integrated media services company that provides end-to-end creative and technical services to the global media and entertainment industry. The steady upward traction the prices are moving higher forming higher lows and the strong action with volumes see on Thursday highlights some potential for upmove. A move above value area region around 310 holding good indicates that we can expect the upward drive to continue.
- Key metrics:
- 52-week high: ₹367,
- Volume: 6.59M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹295, resistance at ₹400.
- Risk factors: Severe debt burden, extreme industry cyclicality and thin trading volume and volatility.
- Buy : above ₹337
- Stop loss: ₹318
- Target price: ₹367 (2 Months)
TATVA (Cmp 1709.60)
- Why it’s recommended: Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited (TATVA) is an integrated, India-based specialty chemical manufacturer operating as a global supplier, exporting approximately 62% of its products. Since July 2026, the stock has formed a nice rounding bottom at lower levels, forming a base from the lower levels. After a strong push, the recovery with volumes signals a potential revival, highlighting some fresh momentum. Strong domestic demand and higher gas prices have shifted the focus to organised players. As the prices indicate a potential to move higher with a long body candle, we can now look for some positive vibes to extend.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 90.08,
- 52-week high: ₹1838.10,
- Volume: 89.93K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1470, resistance at ₹1950.
- Risk factors: Faces key financial, operational, and macroeconomic risks that can affect its operating margins and financial stability.
- Buy: above ₹1715
- Stop loss: ₹1605
- Target price: ₹1885 (2 Months)
Stock market recap
On 17 September, Indian equities ended largely flat as bargain buying after the recent selloff was offset by global headwinds from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hike, hawkish commentary, and elevated crude prices. The spotlight was on the ₹2.3 billion IPO of the National Stock Exchange, India’s largest bourse, which opened for bidding and drew 36% subscription by mid-afternoon, making it the country’s third-largest listing ever.