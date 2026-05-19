Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 19 May

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

TORNTPOWER (current market price ₹ 1523.50)

Why it’s recommended: Torrent Power Ltd is one of India's leading private-sector integrated power utilities, operating across power generation, transmission, and distribution. After a strong upmove seen in April the profit booking brought the prices lower to test the cloud support. After spending the last few days in consolidation, the volumes are indicating that it could lead to an upmove. In the recent upmove we can observe that the trends have been consistent, with strong thrust with volumes sparks possibility to head higher. Go long.