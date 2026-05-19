Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 19 May

Stock market recap: India’s equity benchmarks closed flat on Monday as concerns over the Iran conflict offset a partial rebound in IT stocks.
Broader sentiment remained weak amid worries over a weakening rupee, elevated energy prices, rising bond yields and escalating geopolitical tensions linked to the war in West Asia.
The Nifty 50 closed 0.03% higher at 23,649.95, while the Sensex rose 0.1% to 75,315.04. Both indexes had fallen as much as 1.4% during the session.
Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for 19 May:
Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)
TORNTPOWER: Buy above ₹1530, stop ₹1460 target ₹1680(Multiday)
MAXHEALTH: Buy above ₹1065, stop ₹1020 target ₹1185 (Multiday)
FEDERALBNK: Buy above ₹285, stop ₹275 target ₹310 (Multiday)