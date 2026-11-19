Challenges at higher levels and this is going to be an issue as we roll ahead into the future. So, one needs to be careful as the volatility could increase.
Challenges at higher levels and this is going to be an issue as we roll ahead into the future. So, one needs to be careful as the volatility could increase.
On 18 November 2026, Indian equity markets witnessed a pause in their recent rally as profit booking emerged across several sectors, leading benchmarks to close lower. The Sensex declined 500.38 points or 0.61% to end at 82,031.81, while the Nifty 50 fell 159.45 points or 0.63% to settle at 25,227.95, snapping a two-session winning streak.
On 18 November 2026, Indian equity markets witnessed a pause in their recent rally as profit booking emerged across several sectors, leading benchmarks to close lower. The Sensex declined 500.38 points or 0.61% to end at 82,031.81, while the Nifty 50 fell 159.45 points or 0.63% to settle at 25,227.95, snapping a two-session winning streak.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
POONAWALLA (Cmp 501.35)
POONAWALLA: Buy above ₹503, stop ₹475 target ₹560 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Poonawalla Fincorp Limited is an Indian non-banking financial company (NBFC) backed by the Cyrus Poonawalla Group that focuses on consumer and MSME lending. The sharp decline from August 2026 found a reason to rebound post its numbers. The stock witnessed a sharp rise and the prices are taking moving above the recent value area resistance zones around 498 and are slowly heading higher. The strong Q2 numbers and the sector revival are adding to the buying interest that is generating a upward bias. The burst of volume above its value area resistance 260 has been attracting some buying interest to stage a fresh breakout. With the Directional Index firmly inching higher , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 40.58
- 52-week high: ₹511.85,
- Volume: 1.25M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹230, resistance at ₹300.
- Risk factors: Portfolio Seasoning & Earnings Sustainability
- Buy : above ₹503.
- Stop loss: ₹475.
- Target price: ₹560 (2 Months)
ACUTAAS (Cmp 3991.30)
ACUTAAS: Buy above ₹3995, stop ₹3850 target ₹4350 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Acutaas Chemicals Limited (formerly Ami Organics Limited, renamed in 2025) is an India-based specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates manufacturer. The intraday charts reveal that the trends ahead could shape up with new projects emerging. With steady support from ADX and DMI now fuelling some upside the Budget could provide some fuel. The volume surge seen is now hinting at some potential upward traction. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 70.97
- 52-week high: ₹4132.75
- Volume: 244.02K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹400, resistance at ₹525.
- Risk factors: Capex & execution risk, raw material & forex exposure, challenges in controlling operating costs, and volatile financial performance.
- Buy : above ₹3995
- Stop loss: ₹3850
- Target price: ₹4350 (2 Months)
INDOCO (Cmp 242.01)
INDOCO: Buy above ₹243, stop ₹233 target ₹265 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Indoco Remedies Ltd. is a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures and markets formulations (finished dosage forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) across India and roughly 55 international markets. The consolidation seen in the last few weeks have taken its toll on the prices. The recovery from lower levels took some time to stage an upmove. The last session a volume lead thrust indicates more upside. Ahead of the numbers the strong thrust above its value area resistance 233 has been overcome to attract some buying interest to stage a fresh breakout. With the Relative Strength Index support , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 18.43
- 52-week high: ₹287.35,
- Volume: 1.59M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹210, resistance at ₹330.
- Risk factors: Asset quality management, credit profile deterioration, regulatory transitions, and corporate governance scrutiny.
- Buy : above ₹243
- Stop loss: ₹233.
- Target price: ₹265 (2 Months)
Stock market recap
After a strong run-up of more than 10% during November, investors chose to lock in profits, particularly in consumer durables, metals, automobiles, and information technology stocks.
Market breadth remained weak throughout the session, with declines significantly outnumbering advances. The broader market also came under pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 1.22% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 0.35%, indicating a broader risk-off sentiment beyond the frontline indices.
Consumer-facing companies and metal stocks bore the brunt of the selling, with Titan plunging over 5%, while Hindalco and HDFC Life were among the major losers. On the positive side, SBI, Cipla, ITC, Tata Consumer Products, and Apollo Hospitals provided some support and helped limit the overall decline.
Outlook for trading
Market breadth remained constructive, indicating broad participation despite selective sectoral pressure. Persistently strong FII inflows, lower crude oil prices, and improving liquidity conditions continued to reinforce investor confidence. However, elevated momentum readings and expiry-related positioning kept traders cautious, resulting in intermittent profit booking at higher levels. Options data suggested a strong support base near the 25,000 strike, while significant Call Open Interest around 25,500 continued to act as an immediate resistance zone.
Technically, the broader trend remains firmly bullish, with Nifty sustaining above key moving averages and holding its breakout levels. While near-term consolidation cannot be ruled out after the sharp rally witnessed over recent weeks, the overall market structure continues to favor the bulls. Any corrective decline towards support zones is likely to attract fresh buying interest, keeping the focus on whether Nifty can decisively move beyond the 25,500-resistance area in the sessions ahead.
The market continues to exhibit strong momentum, and such elevated readings are often a hallmark of sustained trending phases rather than signals of an imminent reversal. The support at 25,200 was breached, highlighted in the previous update, once again proved its significance as buying interest emerged from those levels, helping the market recover from intraday weakness. The ability to defend key support areas reinforces the prevailing bullish structure and keeps the broader trend intact. As long as these support levels continue to hold, the preferred strategy remains buy on dips, with any corrective decline likely to attract fresh participation from investors and traders looking to align with the ongoing uptrend.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.