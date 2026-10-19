Choppy markets always push us to evaluate new scenarios. Last week we saw the markets move higher but the constant volatile nature of the market forced us to look at every sector only for a limited timeframe. The strong sector rotation that emerges lead to some stock specific action which demanded that all were clear about what’s happening. Result season is underway and new can of worms will open up and we need to see how the market reacts to these new numbers especially when lockdown was in full swing.
Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 19 October
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 19 October. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
Choppy markets always push us to evaluate new scenarios. Last week we saw the markets move higher but the constant volatile nature of the market forced us to look at every sector only for a limited timeframe. The strong sector rotation that emerges lead to some stock specific action which demanded that all were clear about what’s happening. Result season is underway and new can of worms will open up and we need to see how the market reacts to these new numbers especially when lockdown was in full swing.
About the Author
Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
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