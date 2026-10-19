Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 19 October

Outlook for trading

Overall, the week highlighted IT’s dominance as the key driver of recovery, supported by strong earnings momentum. While crude oil remained elevated near $108 per barrel and inflation concerns persisted, resilience in large-caps and sectoral rotation helped benchmarks reclaim the 23,100 zone. Analysts noted that sustained earnings growth, particularly from financials, will be crucial in determining whether this rebound can extend further. The week began with some hesitation but translated quickly into some strong trends. The constant bullish momentum aided by a short covering rally helped the acceleration. For the next several sessions the prices maintained the same range, neither breaking out nor breaking down. To be fair, there has not been any big news flow that can move the markets. Just some stuff that moves stocks. We had commented in earlier week also that sector rotation is now visible and that continued to be the case in the week ended as well.