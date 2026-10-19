Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 19 October

Choppy markets always push us to evaluate new scenarios. Last week we saw the markets move higher but the constant volatile nature of the market forced us to look at every sector only for a limited timeframe. The strong sector rotation that emerges lead to some stock specific action which demanded that all were clear about what’s happening. Result season is underway and new can of worms will open up and we need to see how the market reacts to these new numbers especially when lockdown was in full swing.